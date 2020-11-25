A Blessing

A THANKSGIVING OUTREACH.

Some of the officers from Clinton Police Department came up with an idea that they wanted to help this Thanksgiving by making sure some of our local residents whom have limited family ties would get a Thanksgiving meal and a goodie basket full of various household items, necessities, etc. With that idea, we collaborated with Broad Street Methodist Church who agreed to provide the meals. Presbyterian College fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha via their president Michael Malinovsky reached out to CPD as well to assist in this project. The fraternity brothers were able to acquire about $600 worth of donations to fill the goodie baskets along with items collected by CPD members. The meals and goodie baskets will be hand delivered on Thanksgiving Day by Clinton Police Department officers.