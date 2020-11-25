Home / Breaking News / A Blessing

A Blessing

Wed, 11/25/2020 - 12:01pm adslogin
By: 
Photo courtesy of Crystal Roberts

A THANKSGIVING OUTREACH.

 

Some of the officers from Clinton Police Department came up with an idea that they wanted to help this Thanksgiving by making sure some of our local residents whom have limited family ties would get a Thanksgiving meal and a goodie basket full of various household items, necessities, etc. With that idea, we collaborated with Broad Street Methodist Church who agreed to provide the meals.  Presbyterian College fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha via their president Michael Malinovsky reached out to CPD as well to assist in this project.  The fraternity brothers were able to acquire about $600 worth of donations to fill the goodie baskets along with items collected by CPD members.  The meals and goodie baskets will be hand delivered on Thanksgiving Day by Clinton Police Department officers.

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media