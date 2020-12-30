Black Grove Angus Farm, Home of the Bull

Black Grove Angus Farm has been operating in Newberry for the last 58 years and to this day continues to serve its customers with premium quality beef. Aside from its products, Black Grove is most commonly known for the cast iron bull motorists see as they’re making their daily commutes.

Walter Shealy III, owner of Black Grove Angus Farm, said there are only 10 of these bulls in America - this bull came from West Point, Georgia. The bull has garnered so much attention from the community that Shealy often refers to the farm as the “Home of the Bull.”

But the farm, which started out as a 4H project, is now a dream turned into a reality for Shealy, who first bought a registered Black Angus Heifer when he was only 13 years old. Shealy has kept registered angus cattle in Newberry ever since.

“It’s a lifestyle as well as a love of the animals. Cattle are my first career love, but it’s a challenging business and challenging business model,” he said.

One challenge Shealy and his son Dixon, who manages the farm, have faced is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“A couple of years ago, we decided to start selling some beef as well. When COVID hit and everything shut down, we immediately got set up with our processors to increase the flow of cattle to them that we could sell as beef,” Dixon Shealy said. “If we can supply that need - we come up and deliver their protein meats and they don’t have to worry about going to the store. We’re offering a premium product, so our cattle are 100 percent Angus – locally grown, grass fed, natural, no antibiotics or hormones.”

He added that this year they came up with selling beef by the boxes, a 25 pound beef box. The beef box, priced at $299, comes with two Ribeye Steaks, two New York Strip Steaks, one Sirloin Steak, 1-2 Steaks-Butcher’s Choice, 1-2 pounds of Cube Steak (one pound pack), two Roasts (2-2.5 pounds each) and 10-12 pound packs of Ground Beef (one pound pack).

Black Grove is also rolling out a Junior Box, a 20 pound beef box and a 20 pound ground beef box.

“That’s really helped us open up our customer base. It’s a learning experience for us, but we’re getting better at it,” he said.

Ad-ons are also available and customers can purchase quarters, halves and whole animals.

Orders can be delivered with free delivery to Laurens County, Clinton, Newberry and Chapin or within a 100 mile radius. Pickup at the farm, located at 324 Looney Drive, Newberry, is by appointment. Deliveries further away will come with a small delivery fee.

Visit www.blackgrove.com for more information.