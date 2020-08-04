A Birthday Adjustment

From the start of WWI to FaceTime, Sara Byars makes it Century + Three.

The touch. The warm smile. The high-five and pat on the back, even blowing out the candles. It’s just - well - different on a computer screen.

It is an adjustment, one pretty big concession to a virus that has everybody concerned. Scared? Not really, now World War I and World War II - those were scary. Those went on for years. And dips in the economy - like we are having now - pretty scary. That day the buildings fell, and the next day when the world seemed to be upside down - yes, pretty scary.

One thing you could count on, though, Sara Byars would be there. She was there at the District 56 Opening Convocation, receiving remembrances from her days at Joanna Woodson Elementary School. She’s been there for the Laurens County Hospital, for NHC, for the First Baptist Church. “It seems she has dedicated her entire life to helping others.”

Those are the words of her daughters, Jean Miller and Ginger Jacks. They provided The Chronicle with some reflections of their mom for this, Sara Byars’ 103rd Birthday Article.

Paul Pridmore, administrator, Dina Hair, marketing director, and the Clinton Presbyterian Community family made sure Mrs. Byars would be connected, even in the days of social distancing.

It is part of the Clinton Presbyterian Community’s on-going effort to keep its residents and care-givers safe. The whole campus is on lock-down - but the whole world is opened up on FaceTime.

The connections computer program, plus Zoom and Skype, are the ways this community, and thousands of others worldwide, are connecting in a time when health experts are saying we should stay away from each other.

When it comes to “serving the family,” Clinton Presbyterian Community is learning from one of the best. “There is no doubt that our mother’s strongest and most vital asset is in her service to others,” the daughters wrote.

“It is difficult to come across anyone with more of a willing spirit than our mother, Sara Byars,” they wrote. “We have seen her in action and being there for others, surely it is her strong suit. We chalk it up to her loving nature and positive attitude.”

Mrs. Byars is fascinated with the tasks a Smart Phone can accomplish; she is amazed by SIRI. It is a device that “can answer questions, take orders, make calls, and give you the information you need.” Come to think of it, that is pretty amazing. Mrs. Byars has become “amazed” at the Face Time calls that Jennifer Harris sets up for her and her daughters. (Jennifer is in Life Enrichment at the community).

“Since we cannot physically go there to visit now, it is a real treat to be able to see and hear her via this media. It’s thew next best thing to being in her room,” the daughters wrote.

Their roots are deep - Mrs. Byars has always lived in Joanna. Her daughters were born at the Hays Hospital in Clinton, and they have lived here for most of their adult lives. “Mama” began a Thursday night meal tradition (a meal that she cooked) in 1978. It was a vulnerable time for everyone - the patriarch had just passed away. It wasn’t until 2016 that Mrs. Byars resettled in the Clinton Presbyterian Community, and family continued the Thursday night tradition. Pre-virus, the meals are “rotating one week in my home, to my sister’s home the next. Now, we go by and pick up our mother to join us.

This, is their memory: “Around her table was laughter, birthday celebrations, and lots and lots of talking. Doing this weekly meal was pure joy for her and it became our treasure as well. These Thursday night meals became sacred family time and when not every family member could attend she’d invite friends or whomever she knew needed some company. Mama continued to cook these meals for decades. As she progressed in age, we could tell that doing all this work was becoming too taxing for her, so my sister and I took turns cooking, but as long as mama was in her home, we carried our food there.”

She instilled in her daughters the value of family.

“We also learned the value of worship and service in our individual churches. We were always taken to church from an early age. It was important to mama that we serve in a church. My sister and I are very active in our churches and we love that our parents instilled a love for Christ and His church while we were young.”

There is significance in everything in this remarkable life - even in it’s start. Sara Byars was born the day the United States entered World War I - April 6, 1917. And you can imagine that gleam in her eye when she adds, “There’s been war ever since!”

On her Century + 3 Birthday, the daughter will give their mama love and thanks, but you know how birthdays are, just about the time they start, they’re over. From Jean Miller and Ginger Jacks, here’s something a little more lasting - lasting as long as this newsprint exists:

“We tell her often how proud we are of her and what she means to others. Everybody who knows about Sara Byars thinks she's amazing, and her own daughters are no different. We are truly thankful for the example she set for us as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is simply the best! “