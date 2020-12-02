"The biggest thing that drew me back was the mark that PC left on me as a student-athlete"

Back in Blue & Today's game on the road.

On April 11, 2019, former Blue Hose starting point guard and assistant coach Quinton Ferrell became the 19th head coach in the history of the men's basketball program at Presbyterian College. On the court, Ferrell helped lead PC to a pair of 20-win seasons and an appearance in the 2005 NCAA Division II Tournament.

"Some of the memories that stand out from my time as a player here are the failures we had, just because of how good we were and how hard we worked," remembered Ferrell. "We wanted so badly to win a regular season conference championship, and my junior and senior year it came down to the last game of the regular season, but we ended up falling short. Those stood out because of the magnitude of those games. Those experiences have created a level of drive in me because we won so many games but came up short of our ultimate goal of winning a championship."

After graduating from PC in 2007, Ferrell began his coaching career right away, joining the Blue Hose staff for the 2007-08 season, the first year of the school's transition to Division I.

"I feel like coaching chose me rather than me choosing coaching," said Ferrell. "I know the impact a coach can have on a young person, and I wanted to make sure I would be doing something career-wise that would fulfill me."

"Coach (Gregg) Nibert offered me an assistant coaching job during my senior year, as they were adding another assistant to the staff for the transition to Division I, so things just kind of fell into place perfectly. I knew I wanted to impact young people and give back and share some of the things that I'd learned."

Ferrell spent five years as an assistant on the Blue Hose staff and saw the program pick up several landmark wins in its infancy as a Division I program. The 2010-11 team knocked off both Auburn and Wake Forest, and the 2011-12 Blue Hose upset top-25 ranked Cincinnati.

Following his five years on the Blue Hose staff, Ferrell spent one year each at The Citadel and Army before landing at the College of Charleston for five seasons.

Along the way, Ferrell met a lot of coaches from other programs he credits for helping him on his way to landing his first head coaching opportunity last spring.

"I tell young assistants all the time I've been truly blessed to have certain people in my life," said Ferrell. "Steve Smith, who's an assistant at Florida State, was on the staff at USC Upstate when I played at PC, so he coached against me, but saw me out on the recruiting trail and took me under his wing. Milan Brown, who's at Pittsburgh, and I coached together at the College of Charleston. He had been a head coach for over a decade and taken Mount St. Mary's to the NCAA Tournament by that point, and as a young assistant, being around a guy with that type of experience on a daily basis was great.

"My top assistant, Trey Meyer, who I've known since we were kids, knew (current Texas head coach) Shaka Smart when he was at Clemson, and the first summer I was out on the road recruiting, I was sitting in a gym evaluating players when Coach Smart walked by. He saw my Presbyterian shirt, asked if I was Quinton Ferrell, and when I said 'yes', he pulled up a chair, sat down and talked with me over the next couple of hours and gave me all kinds of advice.

"Coach Earl Grant at College of Charleston giving me the opportunity to build that program together was great for me, too. He gave me a blueprint to try and replicate here at PC and you can't buy that type of experience. All those guys have been amazing to me in terms of sharing information and wanting me to be successful. Seeing the success these guys have had as young head coaches gives me the confidence that I can be successful at this level, too."

Coach Grant was such a big influence on Ferrell's career, taking him under his wing as a 21-year-old assistant and giving Ferrell countless advice and guidance. Ferrell learned so much about defense from Grant helping Charleston lead the CAA in defense all five years they were together, which is something he's looking to build at PC.

When the Presbyterian job came open last spring, Ferrell saw it as the perfect opportunity to return to a place that meant so much to him, both as a student-athlete and a young coach.

"The biggest thing that drew me back was the mark that PC left on me as a student-athlete," said Ferrell. "I came to campus when I was 17, and while I was here I met so many different people; professors, peers and lifelong friends. That was a special chapter in my life.

"I also started my coaching career here, and as a young assistant it gave me a vision of what PC basketball could be as a Division I program. The success that we had on the court inspires me to be a successful head coach now that I'm back."

Ferrell's first season at the helm of the Blue Hose featured a very tough non-conference schedule with road trips to Clemson, Notre Dame and nationally-ranked Michigan on the slate.

PC fought through its difficult schedule and started Big South Conference play 4-0, the team's best start as a member of the Big South.

"Playing better competition definitely made us better, but even more so for us, it's been about getting more and more comfortable with so many people being new this year," said Ferrell. "With me as a first-time head coach, a whole new staff and a bunch of new players, we came in with an idea of what we wanted to do, and have now been able to make tweaks, based on the players we have and their comfort level in the new system."

