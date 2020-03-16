The Best in Academics

CHS Wins State Academic Title; Middle School Finishes Second - w-photos.

Clinton, as a community, has always been known to “punch above its weight class” whether in athletics, academics, or the fine arts.

This past Friday, the proverbial David vs. Goliath scenario was set once again … this time in Academic Bowl … a fast paced, buzzer fury of a competition, featuring questions from all academic disciplines as well as current events.

Academic Bowl is like team jeopardy; think College Bowl. Teams of four students compete against another team in questions ranging from math computation, life sciences, earth sciences, physical sciences, English (yes, especially grammar), Literature (American and world), current events, history (world and US), geography, sociology, psychology, and anything else that comes to mind.

The teams play four quarters -- 1st and 2nd quarters are twenty consultation questions alternating between the two teams. If a team misses, the other team gets a chance to "steal." The 3rd and 4th quarters are 25-questions in a rapid fire, buzz in question format. Get it right, get the point. Miss it, the other team has a chance to answer.

The state tournament started seven years ago with a competition between the Olde English Consortium (Chester, Chesterfield, Clover, Fairfield, Fort Mill, Lancaster, Rock Hill, York districts) and the Pee Dee Consortium (Chesterfield, Clarendon 1, 2, and 3, Darlington, Dillon 3 and 4, Florence 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5, Georgetown, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, and Williamsburg districts).

The Western Piedmont Education Consortium (WPEC) (Abbeville, Anderson 3 (Crescent), Edgefield, Greenwood 50, 51, 52, Laurens 55, 56, Lexington 3 (Batesburg Leesville), McCormick, Newberry, and Saluda) joined six years ago as did the Midland’s Consortium (all of the Columbia area districts) .

The state tournament is set up with two divisions (Large Schools: Division !: AAA, AAAA. AAAAA and Small Schools: A, AA). Each consortium runs its own tournament in either the fall or the spring to determine what teams will represent them at the State Championship.

Clinton High played numerous scrimmages during the fall season, and Clinton Middle started after Christmas before entering the WPEC Championship.

Clinton High played for the WPEC Championship on December 3 and 4, 2019 and defeated Emerald (31-22), Laurens (36-26), and Greenwood (39-16) for the championship.

Clinton Middle played for the WPEC Championship on February 18 and 19, 2020 and defeated Northside (35-20), and Mid Carolina twice (40-30, 37-29) for the championship.

The state championship was held Friday, March 6, at Lander University (the site moves from year to year to a site within the hosting consortium).

Clinton Middle and Clinton High both played in the large school division at state. Unlike athletic competitions, the pairing of sizes for this competition does not follow a "similar size schools" rule.

Clinton Middle defeated Fulmer Middle (Lexington 2) 37-21 and played a very hard fought, close match before losing against Gold Hill (Fort Mill) 30-34.

Clinton High defeated Wilson High (Florence 1) 30-22 in the semifinals and won a very close, nail biting contest against Nation Ford (Fort Mill) 31-29.

In both cases the teams from Clinton fought hard and well above their weight class. Gold Hill has more than 900 students; Nation Ford, nearly 2000. But one of the best things about Clinton is found in the adage, "It's not the size of the dog in the fight but the size of the fight in the dog."

Academic Bowl is so much more than “knowing stuff.” Academic Team represents the same qualities you learn on any team at any level. Winning doesn’t happen by accident. Preparation, lots of self-study, unwavering effort, an anticipation like Spiderman, and a speed of response like the Flash all are necessary in academic bowl. Asking some of the high school team members what they liked most about Academic Team revealed a wealth of wisdom beyond their years.

This competition provides students with opportunities to dig deeply into specific subjects they enjoy. Jack Brent, a sophomore, stated, “My favorite thing about academic team is learning that there are still things I don’t know, and I need to work on before I’m the best I can be.” Shane Nelson, a ninth grader added, “I enjoy the fact that I am exposed to so many different realms of academia through academic team, which has allowed me to explore areas of knowledge I never would have otherwise.” Leah Meana, a junior, continued, “What I like most about Academic Bowl is the closeness of all of us members. We may not all be the closest friends but there’s something about spending so much time together every Wednesday night and on bus rides that really brings us all together. I really cherish those moments when we’re all exhausted but we still tell stories and joking around on those late nights.”

When asked if Academic Team had benefits beyond the competition itself, the students gave sage advice. No doubt Academic Bowl also gives students life lessons and exposures that serve them well when they go off to college. Asheton Wilbanks, a junior, noted, “Academic team teaches you how to work in a group with different specializations but for the same goal. Some people are better than others and understanding that is a key to winning.” Everybody on the Academic Team is important. Mason Gibbs, another junior, added, “Academic team is more than just learning information to compete. It is about learning to work within our strengths and to trust in the knowledge of those around you. It can humble you while also building confidence and those are lessons that can extend beyond the competition.”

When asked what they thought of Coach O’Shields, the team was very clear … Ms. O (as she is known by her students) knows academic bowl very well but she knows human relations even better. Great teams have great coaches. Ms. O’Shields coached both teams, assisted by Mr. Hugh Pace. Joey Ardelt, sophomore, noted, “Ms. O has helped me be able to really just be a good team player. She always reminds us how important each one of us and that we are all a team competing with each other, not against each other.”

Senior captain, Patrick Nelson, sums up Ms. O’Shields’ impact by adding, “Ms. O has mentored and coached me in Academic Bowl since I joined the Bell Street Middle team in sixth grade, and she’s been there at every practice to tell us when we doing well and when we’re being too crazy and loud. She has full confidence in us with whatever we do, which was further proved to me when she told me ‘I knew that would happen,” while we were walking out of the Lander University auditorium after the conclusion of the state championship. Ms. O has been through the highs and lows with us and I can’t thank her enough for everything she’s done to make us better competitors, better teammates, and better people.”

When asked what the best memory of this year’s competition season, Leah Meana, quickly replied, “My favorite memory is the moment we won the state competition and seeing how happy and excited the rest of my team was. I remember specifically the moment when Patrick hugged Ms. O and I could see how relieved Patrick was after being stressed all day. It was my very heartfelt moment.”

The team is looking forward possibly to competing at the national level in June. Possibly we will compete at a national level in the summer. Only time will tell.

What Italian island south of Corsica gave its name to small, often canned, edible fish? (Sardinia)

What surname is common to a president, filmmaker, the man who killed Jesse James, & auto company? (Ford)

What was the family name of the Scottish monarchs (1371 to 1714) & English monarchs (1603 to 1714)? (Stuart)

In terms of pi, what is circumference of this circle: (x+3) squared plus (y+5) squared = 16 (8 pi)

Dogberry and Verges are comic constables in what Shakespearean play? (Much Ado about Nothing)

Got the answer? Maybe if you checked Wikipedia; but our students know the answer!

