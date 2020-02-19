Belk Is The Corporate Sponsor

Family Promise opens headquarters for partnership to fight homelessness.

The first Family Promise affiliate in the Southeast supported by the Belk department store company opened last Tuesday in Laurens.

It will be a haven for families threatened by homelessness. Area churches are partnering with the Family Promise board to provide places to stay for these families. Along the way, the churches’ programs, tutoring for children, and computer job searched for adults will become available for the families benefitting from “a promise” of a community to take care of its own. More than 2.5 million children in America this year will experience homelessness - 200,000 volunteers work with Family Promise affiliates.

“This is a 6-year project that we now see come to fruition. Help us be Your hands and feet as we provide care for our children. Bless it by the power of Your spirit,” prayed Rev. Daniel Epply, pastor of First United Methodist Church, Laurens, and a Family Promise Laurens County board member, during the dedication, ribbon-cutting.

The headquarters is at 205 Church St., Laurens.

“This has truly been a community effort,” said Naomi Broadway, the local organization’s new director.

A Family Promise affiliate for Laurens County was first explored in 2014 as a Leadership Laurens County project. The board has met and worked steadily for the past 12 months to bring it to fruition, Board Chairman Steve Hobbs said after the Feb. 11 ribbon-cutting, sponsored by the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce.

Inside the building are stars with the names of local contributors to Family Promise. Their $5,000 in donations was matched with $5,000 from Belk, part of a $1 million company commitment to the Family Promise national organization.

It’s all part of Belk’s Project Hometown effort.

The local Family Promise Day Center is just behind Laurens First Baptist Church, and across the street from Laurens CPW. The effort has partnerships with 26 Laurens County churches, which provide volunteers and resources.

The Chief Impact Officer of the National Family Promise organization, Cara Bradshaw, said there are more than 200 affiliates in 43 states - 10 new affiliates will receive Belk assistance in the coming months.

“We are so excited about this happening. This was researched by a leadership project, in 2014, and multiple groups that have worked together to make this come alive. We are absolutely thrilled to be here today. It’s just fantastic,” said Amanda Munyan, President and CEO of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce. Leadership Laurens County is one of the efforts under the Chamber’s umbrella.

Anyone with a family homelessness need can contact the Family Promise of Laurens County for case-management at (864) 681-4411. Web: www.familypromiselaurenscounty.org

(Local Director Naomi Broadway, via e-mail: director@familypromiselaurenscounty.org)