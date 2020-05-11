Be on the lookout

STOLEN CAR.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has issued this statement: “11/4 at approximately 4:50 p.m., deputies responded to Kitty Lane in Laurens off Highway 221 South. A homeowner had entered their residence and discovered an unknown individual inside the home. A struggle occurred between the resident and the subject, then the subject stole the resident's vehicle and fled the scene. Vehicle is a gold in color 2011 Kia Rio similar to the one pictured here, tag number RVB776. We do not have a description of the male at this time. If you see this vehicle, do not approach. Call 911.”