BBQ & Steaks Cooking Competitions Are Set for 20th Year Festival

Squealin’ on the Square: All Roads Lead to Laurens for Family Fun.

Sizzling steak and mouth-watering barbecue - with cooks for both competing for prizes - what more could hungry attendees want for Squealin’ on the Square this coming weekend?

In addition to the ever-popular BBQ Competition, Squealin’ adds steak this year, along with other new competitions.

Sign up is available at steakcookoffs.com - and there will be a Steak A competition along with Steak A & B, Anything w/Sweet Potato, Chicken Wings, and Kids Pork Chop. On Oct. 2, this event starts at 9:30 a.m. with the kids selection, and ends at 5:30 p.m. with awards on the Public Square in downtown Laurens.

Also new this year is the Squealin’ on the Square Cornhole Tournament, organized by the Laurens Parks Department. Also Oct. 2 the competition is for teams of two, with prize money, starting at 10 a.m. Registration deadline was Sept. 28 at The Ridge.

Squealin’ on the Square returns for its 20th anniversary, on Oct. 1 and 2, 2021.

The traditional is there as well as the new, including vendors, organizations, 4-H competition and, of course, lots of people-watching. This is the free entertainment line-up:

-- The Band Levelz with David E, local band playing all your favorites, Oct. 1, 5-7;

-- Andrew Beam, award-winning country artist and Clemson alum who was raised in the Blue Ridge Mountains of N.C., Oct. 1, 8-10;

-- TDS Dance Studios, The Dance Shop, Oct. 2, 10-11 a.m.;

-- Remedy 58, a soulful 3-piece band from Greenville, Oct. 2, 12:30-2:30 p.m.;

-- 282 Army Brass Band, Fort Jackson’s Musical Ambassadors, Oct. 2, 3-5;

-- Song Band, Upstate dance band that’s always a crowd favorite, Oct. 2, 6-9;

-- Wide Open DJ with all your favorite dance tunes, 9-11.

Sponsors for Squealin’ are the City of Laurens, Main Street Laurens South Carolina, PRTC, and the Commission of Public Works - MainStreetLaurens.org, #LaurensLiving, 864-984-2119.

Back for 2021 are carnival rides for the whole family including kiddie Ferris wheel, mechanical bull, spinner, trackless train and inflatables;' 4H Down on the Farm (Saturday 9 a.m.), Laurens County Cusiers car show and cruise-in, 11 a.m. until; Zaxby's Insane Wing Eating Contest - Friday, 7 :15 p.m.; Laurens YMCA Run Hog Wild 1-mile Sprint, Saturday, 9 a.m.; Armory Gym Zoomba with Juanita, 11-11:15 a.m.; Pickle Eating Contest, 11:30 a.m.; Laurens Rotary Duck Race, Little River Amphitheater, Saturday, 3 p.m. - New for 2021 - No Quepons, all food and drink with cash/credit cards.

Also, Laurens County 4-H has announced a Squealin’ connection for its Livestock Show. On Oct. 2, the youth dog show will be at 9 a.m., and the youth rabbit show will be at 9:30. The rest of the show is Oct. 8 and 9 at the Laurens County Exchange Building.