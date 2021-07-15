A battlefield/history experience

Kid’s Day at Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site, July 16.

On July 16, Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will be offering a Kid’s Day program from 10 a.m. - noon for children ages 8-14.

The kids will be taken on a one-hour Ranger guided hike of the 1-mile British Encampment Trail where they will learn about the history of the Battle of Musgrove Mill, the history of the South Carolina Backcountry, nature, and trail safety. After the hike the kids will join the Patriot militia and learn how to make paper cartridges, drill with wooden muskets, and how to load a musket.

The price for this program is just $10 a child due upon arrival, however space will be limited so reservations are required. An adult chaperone is required to remain on site during the program. You must register by 5:00pm July 14 by either emailing the park at mgmillsp@scprt.com or calling at 864-938-0100.

Please meet at the Visitor’s Center at 10 a.m.

Please bring bottled water, and wear appropriate shoes and clothing for hiking and the weather.

For more information, contact the park at (864) 938-0100 or e-mail us at mgmillsp@scprt.com. www.SouthCarolinaParks.com.