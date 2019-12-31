Basketball Ready; Nominations Deadline

Youth Hoops & Hall of Fame.

CLINTON FAMILY YMCA

HAS YOUTH BASKETBALL

AND CHEERLEADING

The Clinton Family YMCA Youth Basketball and Cheerleading Teams are practicing now after taking a break during Christmas week and resuming December 30. League Play will be each Tuesday, Thursday evenings and/or Saturday mornings beginning January 11th.

Players received the new weather wicking basketball Jerseys specifically designed for youth basketball players and Cheerleaders will receive shirts, shorts and Pom-Poms.

Registration fees are $50 for Y members and $65 for Non-members. Financial Aid and assistance is available.

The YMCA will not deny anyone the opportunity to participate in its youth sports activities.

Info: the Clinton YMCA at 833-1555.

Hall of Fame 2020, The

4th Class of Nominations

The Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame is now deciding on the Class of 2020. The 2020 induction ceremony will be held in April at The Ridge at Laurens, and will feature the fourth class of inductees in the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame.

The Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame was created to honor the men and women that, through sports, have brought pride and honor to Laurens County.

The Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame began in 2017 with the inaugural class, including Barry Atkinson, King Dixon, Chick Galloway, Cally Gault, JD Fuller, Chrissy Floyd, Keith Richardson and Kevin Long. The Class of 2018 included Rickey Foggie, Kinard Littleton, Truman Owens, Sam Owens and Bobby Ivey. The Class of 2019 was William Hill, Bill Hogan, Lonnie Pulley, Phil Rogers and Clovis Simmons.

Nominations for the 2020 class closed December 31, 2019.

The Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame is open to all Laurens County residents, past and present, with certain criteria:

-- Must have been a resident of Laurens County for five years

-- Must be out of high school for 10 years

-- Main emphasis for selection will be athletic achievement and performance but all nominees should represent the positive aspects of sports in general.

-- Other criteria considered for selection will be: sportsmanship, integrity, citizenship, character, leadership, community and civic contributions to Laurens County, awards and honors

-- Deceased citizens may be nominated and all nomination forms remain on file each year.

For more information about the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame, contact Billy Dunlap at bdunlap@golaurens.com.