Baseball on Radio

BASEBALL on local radio Thursday night.

This Thurday, Clinton High Varsity Baseball - District 3 Champions - will advance in the AAA Upper State Championship Round playing at Powdersville. The game will be live-broadcast by WPCC radio, 96.5 FM and 1410 AM and worldwide at the largetime.net website. Clinton won 6-4 Monday over Pendleton to take the District Championship, after falling 12-10 in the first game at the Red Devil Diamond.

Clinton is 24-5 on the season - and won 16 in the row before Pendleton won in 8 innings, to set up the winner take all game.

Seneca and Chapman also are in the Upper State Championship Round.

Game 1 is Seneca vs Champman Thursday; Game 2 is Powdersville vs Clinton Thursday; Game 3 is Winner of Game 1 (Home) vs Winner of Game 2 Saturday; Game 4 is Loser of Game 1 vs Loser of Game 2 (Home). After that, the tournament continues on May 16, until an Upper State Champion is determined.

The game information below was provided by Louie Alexander, CHS Athletics Director: