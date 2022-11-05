Home / Breaking News / Baseball on Radio

Baseball on Radio

Wed, 05/11/2022 - 2:07pm Vic MacDonald
More info: CHSAthletics.com on Facebook and Laurens County Sports website
Photo: Red Devil Varsity Baseball Team gathers with senior Trent Roth (pitcher) who signed a National Letter of Intent to attend and play baseball at USC-Salkehatchie (Tuesday at the CHS Main Gym Lobby).

BASEBALL on local radio Thursday night.

 

This Thurday, Clinton High Varsity Baseball - District 3 Champions - will advance in the AAA Upper State Championship Round playing at Powdersville. The game will be live-broadcast by WPCC radio, 96.5 FM and 1410 AM and worldwide at the largetime.net website. Clinton won 6-4 Monday over Pendleton to take the District Championship, after falling 12-10 in the first game at the Red Devil Diamond.

Clinton is 24-5 on the season - and won 16 in the row before Pendleton won in 8 innings, to set up the winner take all game.

Seneca and Chapman also are in the Upper State Championship Round. 

Game 1 is Seneca vs Champman Thursday; Game 2 is Powdersville vs Clinton Thursday; Game 3 is Winner of Game 1 (Home) vs Winner of Game 2 Saturday; Game 4 is Loser of Game 1 vs Loser of Game 2 (Home). After that, the tournament continues on May 16, until an Upper State Champion is determined. 

The game information below was provided by Louie Alexander, CHS Athletics Director:

Please share the information below with anyone wanting to come to the Clinton @ Powdersville varsity baseball game this Thursday, May 12th.
 
Varsity Baseball (6:00)
Cost = $8.00 (Please Bring Exact Amount If Paying With Cash)
 
Powdersville will be selling online tickets for Thursday's (5/12/22) varsity baseball game. Cash tickets can be sold only if the customer is paying with the EXACT amount. These tickets are available on our athletic website  powdersvillepatriotathletics.com or by clicking on the link below. If this is the first time someone has used Home Town Ticketing, then they will have to create an account.
 
 
 
 
Powdersville High School - Directions For Teams And Spectators:
The address to our high school is: 145 Hood Road/Greenville, SC 29611
 
Team Buses:
These buses need to take (Entrance E) to (Entrance F) and should park in the lower parking lot located near the baseball and softball fields. 
 
Spectator Parking:
There are a limited number of parking spaces behind our school, which is closer to the baseball and softball fields. To get to these spaces, take (Entrance E) to (Entrance F). If you can't find a parking space there, then you will need to park in our student parking lot, which is at (Entrance D).
 

Thank you,
Robert Mustar
Athletic Director / Head Football Coach
(864) 934-6077
 

 

