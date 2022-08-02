Band students to competition

PC Band program sends students to Intercollegiate Honor Band.

The Presbyterian College Band Program sent three students to participate in the Intercollegiate Honor Band in Columbia, during the conference of the South Carolina Music Educators Association, Feb. 3-5.

Noah Burkett (saxophone), Anna West (bassoon), and Rachel Vondergeest (French horn) represented the PC Band Program and Laurens County in his important music event. Their busy schedules included rehearsals in the morning, afternoon and evening. After two and a half days of rehearsals, they took the stage on Saturday (Feb. 5) and performed to a large crowd of music educator and general audience.

Noah, Anna, and Rachel are very active instrumentalists at Presbyterian College. They perform with the PC Wind Ensembles, Chamber Winds and Jazz Band.

Dr. Giovani Briguente, PC Director of Bands, says, “We could not be better represented. Noach, Anna, and Rachel are fantastic students and absolutely great people. Everyone is going to love the music and personalities!”