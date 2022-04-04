Band concert & reception

PC Wind Ensemble & Chamber Winds will welcome Dr James Buckland.

... A special guest for their concert on Tuesday, April 12.

Buckland is a guitar player who will perform Renaissance music with the ensemble. In the same program, a few American classics will warm your hearts! The closing of this concert is something not to be missed. A very exciting piece called Vesuvius by the composer Frank Ticheli will close the concert with unparalleled energy. The piece describes the powerful volcano Vesuvius in Italy and its powerful eruption in the year 79 AD.

Presbyterian College director of bands, Dr. Giovani Briguente, invites the public to attend the concert titled "Sounds from the Past" and enjoy the reception taking place afterwards. The reception is provided by Tom and Jane Mahon Scott and is a perfect opportunity to meet the musicians and other music lovers from our community.

The concert will be held on April 12 at 7:30 pm in Belk Auditorium.