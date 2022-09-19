Home / Breaking News / Backyard Bites is Back

Backyard Bites is Back

Mon, 09/19/2022 - 3:08pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
SC ETV

Recommended: Places to Eat.

 

 

South Carolina ETV digital series “Backroad Bites” 

returns with new episodes

Ten-episodes will spotlight local eateries across South Carolina

COLUMBIA - South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV) today announced the premiere of a new season of its digital series, Backroad Bites. Featuring ten, three to five-minute episodes, the new season will spotlight local eateries in South Carolina. Each episode will premiere Tuesdays at 1 p.m. on the network’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and website, starting Tuesday, September 20. Additionally, five broadcast versions of the episodes will air Thursdays on ETV starting October 6 at 8:30 p.m.

 

This new season spotlights the delectable take-out options available across South Carolina, while underscoring the importance of community to these local restaurants. The series looks at South Carolina culture through the context of food, from one of the last remaining hash houses in Union County, to lowcountry seafood favorites. This season of Backroad Bitesincludes:

  • Midway BBQ- Buffalo, SC 
  • Yogi Bear Honey Fried Chicken- Hartsville, SC 
  • Ray’s Diner- Columbia, SC 
  • Gullah Gullah Fish- Manning, SC 
  • Sister's Restaurant- Salem, SC 
  • The Smokin’ Pig- Pendleton, SC 
  • Ellis Creek Fish Camp- Charleston, SC 
  • Country Boys- Sumter, SC 
  • Bonjour Main - Greenville, SC 
  • Laila's Place Cafe & Bakery- Newberry, SC -- ALSO, Laila's has an ice cream parlor in Clinton.

 

Viewers that wish to engage with SCETV and the creators of Backroad Bites are encouraged to use the #BackroadBites and #SCETVDigital hashtags on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Visit www.scetv.org/backroad-bites for more information on Backroad Bites.

QUOTES:

 

“Charming small towns are in all corners of South Carolina, and each of them are home to incredible, family-owned eateries that have become community staples. We’re proud to bring Backroad Bites back for another season to showcase these special places that serve local communities, truly representing what South Carolina is all about.” –SCETV President and CEO Anthony Padgett

 

Trending Video

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media