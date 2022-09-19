Backyard Bites is Back

COLUMBIA - South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV) today announced the premiere of a new season of its digital series, Backroad Bites. Featuring ten, three to five-minute episodes, the new season will spotlight local eateries in South Carolina. Each episode will premiere Tuesdays at 1 p.m. on the network’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and website, starting Tuesday, September 20. Additionally, five broadcast versions of the episodes will air Thursdays on ETV starting October 6 at 8:30 p.m. This new season spotlights the delectable take-out options available across South Carolina, while underscoring the importance of community to these local restaurants. The series looks at South Carolina culture through the context of food, from one of the last remaining hash houses in Union County, to lowcountry seafood favorites. This season of Backroad Bitesincludes: Midway BBQ- Buffalo, SC

Yogi Bear Honey Fried Chicken- Hartsville, SC

Ray’s Diner- Columbia, SC

Gullah Gullah Fish- Manning, SC

Sister's Restaurant- Salem, SC

The Smokin’ Pig- Pendleton, SC

Ellis Creek Fish Camp- Charleston, SC

Country Boys- Sumter, SC

Bonjour Main - Greenville, SC

Laila's Place Cafe & Bakery- Newberry, SC -- ALSO, Laila's has an ice cream parlor in Clinton. Viewers that wish to engage with SCETV and the creators of Backroad Bites are encouraged to use the #BackroadBites and #SCETVDigital hashtags on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Visit www.scetv.org/backroad-bites for more information on Backroad Bites.