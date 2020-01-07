Back to school: Parents want face-to-face instruction

The first of four parts

As a District 56 stakeholders’ committee prepares to meet a July 20 back-to-school-in-the-fall report deadline, it will be guided by results of a parents’ and staff members’ survey.

Parents had 12 questions to answer about the children returning to class in the fall, even if the Coronavirus-COVID-19 pandemic remains active, and had the chance to leave comments.

“I am concerned how social distancing would effect kindergartens. I prefer online learning if they will be expected to comply with masks and social distancing. That’s too much for their age group,” one parent’s response says.

These are responses to six of those questions:

-- Are you comfortable with sending your child to school for face-to-face instruction in August? 71.4% Yes, 28.6% No.

-- Which school model would you prefer? 54.6% regular face to face, 30.5% blended instruction, 15% online learning.

-- Will your child be planning to ride a school bus either to or from school? 20.7% Yes, 79.3% No.

-- If schools operate on an alternate schedule in order to provide social distancing, do you have childcare and/or supervision for hours your child is not in school? 61.7% Yes, 38.3% No.

-- Excluding cell phone service and personal hotspots, does your child have access to reliable internet connection? 80.6% Yes, 19.4% No.

-- What school(s) do your children attend?

7.1% MS Bailey,

24.1% Clinton Elementary,

19.1% Eastside Elementary,

16.2% Joanna Woodson,

30.9% Clinton Middle,

38.7% Clinton High.

These are some of the parents’ comments:

“Lets get back to school! If we can riot we can educate!”

“Ask the students how they feel about what’s going on. Create a survey for them.”

“Am comfortable sending them to school depending on where we are as a community when that time arrives and the measures that are taken I am not comfortable depending on all parents to self check, honestly!”

“I’m in favor of school staff wearing masks but I think requiring children to wear masks would cause more difficulties for teachers than it would solve.”

“These kids all need to get back to a regular school year without social distancing and no mask! This scamdemic has gotten out of hand! We haven’t even met anyone that has had the virus.”

“I want them to have a good education as they learn better at school but I don’t want them to get sick.”

“I feel students will not be educated enough with online learning and will fall behind. We didn’t get any feedback on how they did on work turned in. Student do not know if their work is right or wrong.”

“Flexibility with sports; kids need to participate; those kids that participate online and are focused and pushed by their parents should not receive same grade as the student who does not participate.”

“I have 2 different children that will be attending the school in 2 different grade levels which will result in more possible exposure rather than one child. ... I think it will be difficult and a health risk to require children to wear masks all day everyday. We have several family members with underlying health issues so I believe distant leaning and online classes would be best.”

“NO SPORTS!!!! LCSD 56 is putting their students and families at risk if they continue to offer sports this fall. Don’t fall prey to social pressure. We tell our children this all the time. It is time for the adults regarding COVID-19 to model not falling prey to social pressure.”

July 8 - A first look at Staff responses.