Back to School & Mental Health

School Board questions, is urged to deal with the “mental health” of return to class.

District 56 Trustees have expressed concern about, and been advised to be more interested in the mental health of students and teachers for the Dept. 8 return to classrooms.

Even students who are learning virtually, the board was told, could have issues related to social isolation, as schools re-open during the Coronavirus-COVID-19 crisis.

There are/have been more than 500 COVID-19 infections recorded in Clinton since mid-March.

A clinical social worker, Kelly Gallagher-Kiley urged the board to expand access to and awareness of telemedicine for those who experience mental health concerns. She said these concerns are more pronounced in the Black and Latino communities, which have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. “The teachers and staff also need their health,” she said. “It is critical to partner with the community.”

The District 56 Board of Trustees offers people a 3-minute window to make presentations to the board, under a board-adopted policy. The D56 board was meeting Aug. 10 for the fifth consecutive Monday to receive virus and school-reopening information, as Gallagher-Kiley made her presentation. The board also has heard concerns from Clinton High Graduate Patrick Nelson and Clinton Physician Dr. Stanley Walsh.

The district is complying with Gov. Henry McMaster’s request for a Sept. 8 opening of 5-days-a-week, in-school instruction, and a virtual option for families that want one.

Also making reports to the school board were Cyndi Coker, coordinator of special programs, and Salina Mode, the head nurse. They explained how students will be temperature-checked when they enter school buildings each day. Middle and High School students must wear masks; Elementary students must wear masks in common area, but can remove these in classrooms where desks are 6 ft apart.

Masks and social-distancing are medically recommended ways to slow down the transmission rate of the coronavirus; there were 5 new cases reported in Laurens County on Aug. 12.

“I want to congratulate the administration, faculty and staff, and all connected with District 56 with the task that has been put before you because of this problem,” board member Keith Richardson said. “It is rewarding that so many people are loyal to the school district and students.”

About 1/3 of the district’s 2,700 students have opted for virtual learning to start the 2020-21 academic year.

As board members expressed concern about the trauma, especially at the elementary level, of a student being tested, singled out, and sent under escort to a quarantine room, Mode said nurses will do what they do best -- “Explain it to them.”

She said there will be a monitor in the isolation room, as parents will be contacted to pick up a student exhibiting a fever. Coker said fever triggers a whole separate list of protocols for schools, in place even before COVID-19. “A fever of more than 100.4 and they will be excluded,” she said. “Fever is a sign of infection by many different illnesses.”

Shortness of breath, loss of taste and/or smell, and a worsening cough can be signs of COVID-19, also. These students will be sent home and their families advised to seek medical attention, Coker said.

Students must be 24 hours fever-free without medication before being allowed to return; a similar criteria is in place for teachers and staff. The trigger for a 14-day quarantine is having been in contact with a COVID-19 infection within 6 ft for more than 15 minutes. If there is another exposure within 3 months time, there will not be quarantine for a second time.

The board also agreed to have the administration look at a “hybrid model” as an instruction option. This is recommended by board member Dr. Patsy Sadler. It would take the place of 5-days-a-week, in-person instruction, setting up two groups, for 2-days-a-week in-school and one “virtual day.” Sadler said, “The less we populate our schools the lower our transmission rate.”

Concerns were expressed about what happens to students - especially the children of working parents - during the 3 days they are not in the school building.

Board Chairman Jim Barton said “hybrid” needs to be in the district’s response toolbox. In case of a COVID-19 outbreak, he said, “If our only recourse is to default to eLearning, that will be a failure on our part. We have to decide when we hit ‘emergency stop’ and when it’s the restart button.”

