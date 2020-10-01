Back to College

The WIRE group re-connects pastor to her passion for learning, and a college degree.

It’s not that she really wanted to be in a magazine - that’s not who Linda Cohen is - but she does want to let people know “it’s never too late.”

Cohen is two semesters away from a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Strayer University and she, literally, couldn’t have done it without WIRE.

The Laurens Electric Cooperative Women Involved in Rural Electrification gave Cohen a scholarship and valuable help in resurrecting a dream that was placed on hold 36 years ago.

She put her education on hold as she married and had her first child - now, the pastor of Trueway Restoration Church in Clinton say she has some people she wants to inspire.

“I want to make my 81-year-old mother (Dorothy C. Miller) proud - and make my church family proud, too,” Cohen said, in an article for the “South Carolina Living” magazine fall and winter travel issue. She’s even on the cover - look in the lower right: “WIRE Scholar, Clinton pastor leads by example.”

“Never give up on your dream,” she says.

Cohen’s dream was aided by WIRE, which the article describes as a “community outreach group affiliated with Laurens and other electric co-ops around South Carolina.”

She received one of two $2,500 scholarships awarded by the group. The article explains, “Demonstrating the Cooperative Principles of Commitment to Community and Cooperation among Co-ops, SC WIRE each year funds two Jenny Ballard Opportunity Scholarships for women who want to continue their education.”

Cohen also has a doctor of divinity degree. She says she is always challenging her congregation to continue their education. She wants young people in her church to be on the honor roll and it’s not just talk - Cohen sets the example, a 3.66 GPA herself.

Cohen wants to obtain a MBA; she has an associate’s degree from Virginia College. Her daughter, Sheree Connor, has a bachelor’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University. Her younger daughter, Ashley Cohen, went back to Piedmont Technical College. Her family includes six grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and a son-in-law. She believes every adult who dropped out of school should work for a GED and those who left college should go back - “the problem is my student loans ran out,” Cohen said. WIRE’s gift helps her with the $3,195 semester cost for tuition and books.

Her article in the “South Carolina Living” magazine ends this way, “She’s grateful to WIRE members at LEC - whose annual meeting bake sales Cohen supports - and its sister co-ops. ‘This was a dream,’ she says. ‘Never give up on your dream.’”