Award for Red Devil Boys' Basketball

CHS Athletics Announces Columbus Copeland Award.

In 2011, Mr. Columbus Copeland founded The Bobby Brock Legacy Group in our hometown of Clinton, SC. Mr. Copeland played basketball at Clinton High School from 1976-1979 and was the Red Devils’ first All State basketball player (1979).

From Clinton, Columbus went to Emmanuel College in Georgia to play basketball and earn his degree. His best friend in life, J.D. Fuller (a CHS and University of South Carolina Football Legend), along with Buddy Bridges (voice of the Red Devils and current CHS Booster Club President) and Coach Sam Moore (Brock’s longtime assistant coach and former head coach at Clinton High) have worked to maintain, sustain, and carry out the mission of the group - to remember our past Red Devil boys basketball players, while contributing to the future of the boys basketball program - and to honor former coach… Coach Bobby Brock (1971-1986) - the winningest boys basketball coach in Clinton history.

Since 2011, The Bobby Brock Legacy Group has sent six young men to basketball camp (the current CHS basketball staff awards a player the camp “scholarship”). Red Devil Boys Basketball players have attended camps at the University of Georgia, Kentucky, Clemson, and Presbyterian College. Jatavis Moore, Tymori Tribble, Tay Cook, Jalen Carter, and JD Payne (twice) have previously been awarded the camp “scholarship”. The Group has also helped with the funding to send the current Red Devils to Upward Sports team camp in Spartanburg.

The Bobby Brock Legacy Group meets once a year for a Reunion Banquet to raise money to help with camp costs and to meet the other needs of our current Red Devil boys basketball program. Also, at the banquet, the Group presents the Heritage Award to a former Red Devil GREAT to recognize him as one of the best players to have played at Clinton High School.

CHS Athletics Director Louie Alexander said in a statement:

“CHS Athletics, in conjunction with our CHS Athletic Booster Club, are proud to announce a new award that will be presented going forward in CHS BOYS Basketball.

The award will be named The Columbus Copeland Award, to be presented to the Red Devil Boys Basketball player who is the most selfless and team driven and exhibits total dedication to his coaches and teammates.

“CHS Athletics and the CHS Booster Club, along with the CHS Boys Basketball Program, want also to acknowledge Columbus Copeland for his vision to create a legacy group to honor and remember the past while also assisting the future of CHS Red Devil Boys Basketball. Columbus Copeland, founder of the Coach Bobby Brock Legacy Group, started the group to assist, promote and encourage the CHS Boys Basketball Program of yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

“We, at Clinton High School, want to salute the passion, dedication, and commitment of Columbus Copeland with the announcement of this award.”