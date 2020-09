STOLEN TRUCK BOLO.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the assistance of the public. The truck pictured below was stolen from the Gray Court Fire Department located at 52 Dove Road between 10PM last night (9/3) and 9:30AM this morning. If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers to report anonymously (864-68-CRIME) or Laurens County Dispatch (864-984-2523).