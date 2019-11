YOUR County Community Theater -- Auditions Set: “See How They Run”.

The Laurens County Community Theatre will hold auditions for its January play SEE HOW THEY RUN on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Roles are available for adults of any age. Myra Greene will direct this production. Those interested in auditioning will read from the script. Brighten your winter by participating in a fun event!