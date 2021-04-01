Audit/Annual Meeting

INTO 2021: Chamber experiences clean audit and trying to plan fund-raiser Annual Meeting.

As a “sign of the times,” the financial audit of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce contains language about the COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic.

It is a reflection of tough financial times for this Chamber, and most other chambers, organizations and governments around the world, impacted by an economic slowdown.

The audited figures, from the McKinley Cooper firm, show the county chamber has $136,772 in assets and it will pay off a note on its building in the Professional Park in 2023. The audit provides an “unmodified” (clean) opinion of the chamber’s financial records; the chamber operates on a 3-person staff.

The Chamber is taking a financial hit by not being able to have its annual Football Fans Challenge Oyster Roast, and is trying to figure out how to have its major fund-raiser, The Annual Meeting normally held at Presbyterian College in Clinton.

President and CEO Amanda Munyan said the Chamber will have a new website up and running in early 2021. The Chamber is making arrangements now to publish its 2021 Members and Relocation Guide. Chamber members will be involved in a Jan. 9 clean-up in the Wattsville community of Laurens, a March 2021 Lake Greenwood clean-up, and a virtual Team Ecology in April - as efforts of the Beautify Laurens County committee.

Munyan said the Laurens County Touchdown Club just wrapped up a “very successful” high school football season.

Last Tuesday, the Chamber board conducted an in-person, Covid-precautions meeting at The Ridge recreation center in Laurens. Munyan said the need for virtual meetings has slowed down some activities, but the Chamber will reconnect with Connect Lake Greenwood in February, and she will reinstall the Past Presidents’ Council soon. The Chamber also is part of the Laurens County Development Corporation’s Strategy Plan, also on hold because of COVID-19.

“This has been a lull for the Events Committee,” Munyan said.

The Chamber aims to be part of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution in 2026, as Laurens County had 112 happenings of The Revolution inside its borders. That would be part of the Chamber’s Tourism Initiative, Munyan said.

Despite challenges, Munyan said the Chamber can be proud of its business recovery plan, re-opening plan, and business funding initiatives for 2020. Of 64 applicants, micro-grants were awarded to 33 businesses, to help them through the first COVID-19 surge. The Chamber is working through the Small Business Administration and Main Streets to provide companies and “mom and pops” with survival strategies. Munyan said through Zoom, the Chamber has assembled a COVID-19 Task Force to connect with small businesses.

She said, “We learn from each other.”

New Chamber Board President Ernie Segars expressed the body’s appreciation for the service of out-going Laurens County Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts and Vice-Chairman Joe Wood. They will be replaced on council by Republicans David Tribble, of Clinton, and Luke Rankin, of Ware Shoals.

And, despite a third Covid surge and on-going business challenges, Munyan said, “We’re looking forward to a really great 2021.”

The Chamber Executive Committee has vetted these new members for the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce:

The Midtown Building, Laurens;

State Rep. Doug Gilliam, Buffalo;

Big D Butcher, Clinton;

Broad Street Antiques, Clinton;

Destination Powersports, Clinton.

The New Member Goal is 20 (2020-21), and year to date there are 10 new members as of Dec. 8, 2020.