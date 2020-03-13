Athletics Suspended - College
NO COLLEGE ATHLETICS - NO JAIL VISITATION.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Presbyterian College and the Big South Conference today announced Friday that all competition and required athletics activities have been suspended through at least March 30 to mitigate the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The decision was made by the league's Council of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) with consultation from the Council of Athletics Directors to protect the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans.
The decision affects all 19 PC sports and their respective home and away competitions, as well as all practices and workouts.
The CEOs will convene in the near future to evaluate activities beyond March 30, including the status of the Conference Championships.
Click Here to watch a statement from Big South Commissioner Kyle Kallander to Student-Athletes
Click Here for COVID-19 information from Presbyterian
Presbyterian College Events Affected:
Acrobatics and Tumbling
at Saint Leo, March 28
at King, April 3
Baseball
vs. North Carolina Central, March 17
vs. Longwood, March 27-29
vs. North Carolina A&T, March 31
Cross Country
at Rams Invitational, March 20-21
at Weems Baskin Relays, March 27
Women's Golf
at Low Country Intercollegiate, March 14-15
at French Broad Collegiate, March 29-31
Men's Golf
at Furman Invitational, March 27-29
Lacrosse
at Wofford, March 16
at Detroit Mercy, March 20
at Central Michigan, March 22
at Longwood, March 28
Softball
vs. USC Upstate, March 14-15
vs. Radford March, 21-22
at South Carolina, March 18
at Charleston Southern, March 24-25
at Cavalier Classic, March 28-29
Men's Tennis
at Campbell, March 14
vs. UNC Asheville, March 19
vs. Lipscomb, March 20
vs. Radford, March 22
at USC Upstate, March 25
vs. Longwood, March 29
vs. Gardner-Webb, March 31
Women's Tennis
at USC Upstate, March 18
at Campbell, March 21
at Hampton, March 22
vs. Radford, March 28
vs. Longwood, March 29
LAURENS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
As most of you are aware from the news releases, there are several cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 here in our state and in some Upstate counties. Governor McMaster has ordered that visitation at state and local correctional facilities shall be suspended immediately. Although there are no present cases in Laurens County, we feel that this is in the best interest of the inmates and staff at our detention center. We will revisit this issue at a later date. We apologize for any inconvenience.