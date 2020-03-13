Athletics Suspended - College

NO COLLEGE ATHLETICS - NO JAIL VISITATION.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Presbyterian College and the Big South Conference today announced Friday that all competition and required athletics activities have been suspended through at least March 30 to mitigate the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The decision was made by the league's Council of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) with consultation from the Council of Athletics Directors to protect the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans.

The decision affects all 19 PC sports and their respective home and away competitions, as well as all practices and workouts.

The CEOs will convene in the near future to evaluate activities beyond March 30, including the status of the Conference Championships.

Presbyterian College Events Affected:

Acrobatics and Tumbling

at Saint Leo, March 28

at King, April 3

Baseball

vs. North Carolina Central, March 17

vs. Longwood, March 27-29

vs. North Carolina A&T, March 31

Cross Country

at Rams Invitational, March 20-21

at Weems Baskin Relays, March 27

Women's Golf

at Low Country Intercollegiate, March 14-15

at French Broad Collegiate, March 29-31

Men's Golf

at Furman Invitational, March 27-29

Lacrosse

at Wofford, March 16

at Detroit Mercy, March 20

at Central Michigan, March 22

at Longwood, March 28

Softball

vs. USC Upstate, March 14-15

vs. Radford March, 21-22

at South Carolina, March 18

at Charleston Southern, March 24-25

at Cavalier Classic, March 28-29

Men's Tennis

at Campbell, March 14

vs. UNC Asheville, March 19

vs. Lipscomb, March 20

vs. Radford, March 22

at USC Upstate, March 25

vs. Longwood, March 29

vs. Gardner-Webb, March 31

Women's Tennis

at USC Upstate, March 18

at Campbell, March 21

at Hampton, March 22

vs. Radford, March 28

vs. Longwood, March 29

LAURENS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

As most of you are aware from the news releases, there are several cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 here in our state and in some Upstate counties. Governor McMaster has ordered that visitation at state and local correctional facilities shall be suspended immediately. Although there are no present cases in Laurens County, we feel that this is in the best interest of the inmates and staff at our detention center. We will revisit this issue at a later date. We apologize for any inconvenience.