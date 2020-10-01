Athletics Roundup

CLINTON FAMILY YMCA SETS ‘YOUTH BASEBALL’ AND ‘GIRLS SOFTBALL’ SIGN-UP.

The Clinton Family YMCA is offering open registration for ‘Youth Baseball’ and ‘Girls Softball’ for numerous playing divisions through the February 11th deadline.

The YMCA will offer co-ed instructional leagues for ages 3 – 4 and 5 – 6, respectively. Wee-ball is for ages 3 – 4 and will hit off of a tee and have adult coaches on the field of play for instructional purposes. Ages 5 – 6 will be T-ball with a coach throwing three pitches to the batter and then revert back to the tee after three thrown pitches, if necessary. Ages 7 – 8 is called AA/Coach Pitch League with an adult pitcher throwing pitches to the batter with a five pitch limit. Ten players will play defensively and all batters will bat in each rotation. Ages 9 – 10 is called Dixie Minors and will play regulation baseball on a modified baseball diamond and modified rules pertaining to stealing, etc. Ages 11 – 12 will play in the new Dixie Youth ‘O’ Zone league for the fifth consecutive year.

‘O’ Zone is on a modified diamond but play regulation baseball and players can play off base and advance at their own risk.

NEW for the 2nd year in a row ….. Dixie Softball ….. The YMCA is offering girls Dixie Softball which is a sanctioned franchise with regular season and post season play for girls’ softball.

Tentatively, age groups will be Dixie Darlings for 7 – 8 year olds; Dixie Angels for 9 – 10 year olds and Dixie Ponytails for 11 – 12 year olds.

The youth baseball and softball registration deadline is Tuesday, February 11th. After registration baseball ages 9 – 10 and 11 – 12 must go through an on-field skills evaluation and then will be placed on evenly balanced teams through a detailed coach’s selection process. Younger age groups of Wee-ball (3-4), T-ball (5-6) and AA League (7-8) as well as all Girls Dixie Softball teams will have a league fall-out on Tuesday, Feb. 18 for team assignment and to receive practice and game assignments.

All players will receive full uniforms including baseball jerseys and caps. The age cut-off is May 1, 2020 for baseball and August 1, 2020 for Dixie Softball. (As an example, if a child is 10 years of age but turns 11 before May 1 he/she is considered 11 years of age and must play in the proper age group.) All League games will be played at the YMCA complex again this year on 100 YMCA Drive and no games will be scheduled during the Laurens County School District #56 Spring Break April 6 – 10.

Registration is $50 for YMCA members while non-member registration is $65. A $10 discount will be provided for each additional child in the same family and Financial Assistance is available to families as well.

Registration is being taken daily from 8 am – 9 pm Monday – Friday; 9 am – 6 pm on Saturdays and 2 – 5 pm on Sundays at the YMCA reception desk on 100 YMCA Drive. For additional details or information, call the Clinton YMCA at 833-1555.

Dixie Youth ‘O’ Zone Baseball Sets Registration.

The Clinton Family YMCA is offering open registration for its Dixie Youth ‘O’ Zone League for 11 and 12 year old youth through the February 11th deadline.

This will be the third year of the YMCA Dixie Youth ‘O’ Zone League competing in the Dixie Youth, Inc. sanctioned league as the newly expanded ‘O’ Zone (open base) League.

‘O’ Zone means ‘Open Base’ baseball, whereas players can play off base and advance at their own risk. Baseball dimensions have been expanded from standard Dixie Youth Majors division with the pitching mound at 50 feet and bases at 70 feet.

Big barrel bats (2 5/8”) are allowed and DY ‘O’ Zone simulates major league baseball and travel league competition more than any other youth baseball program.

Additionally, the Clinton Y is proud that in recent years our Dixie ‘O’ Zone (ages 11-12) and Dixie Minor (ages 9-10) teams team won multiple SC Dixie Youth State Championships and finished highly in the DY World Series as well as capturing the overall Sportsmanship Award.

The Dixie Youth ‘O’ Zone registration deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 11. After registration the 11 – 12 ‘O’ Zone players must go through an on-field skills evaluation and then will be placed on evenly balanced teams through a detailed coach’s selection process.

All players will receive full uniforms including jerseys and caps. The age cut-off is May 1, 2020. (As an example, if a child is 10 years of age but turns 11 before May 1 he/she is considered 11 years of age and must play in the proper age group.) All League games will be played at the Clinton YMCA complex this year on 100 YMCA Drive and no games will be scheduled during the Laurens County School District #55 and # 56 Spring Break April 6 – 10.

Registration is $50 for YMCA members while non-member registration is $65. A $10 discount will be provided for each additional child in the same family and Financial Assistance is available to families as well.

Registration is being taken daily from 8 am – 9 pm Monday – Friday; 9 am – 6 pm on Saturdays and 2 – 5 pm on Sundays at the YMCA reception desk on 100 YMCA Drive. For additional details or information, call Brian Shealy or the Clinton YMCA at 833-1555.

CLINTON FAMILY YMCA HAS YOUTH BASKETBALL AND CHEERLEADING.

The Clinton Family YMCA Youth Basketball and Cheerleading Teams are practicing now after taking a break during Christmas week and resuming December 30. League Play will be each Tuesday, Thursday evenings and/or Saturday mornings beginning January 11th.

Players received the new weather wicking basketball Jerseys specifically designed for youth basketball players and Cheerleaders will receive shirts, shorts and Pom-Poms.

Registration fees are $50 for Y members and $65 for Non-members. Financial Aid and assistance is available.

The YMCA will not deny anyone the opportunity to participate in its youth sports activities.

Info: the Clinton YMCA at 833-1555.

Hall of Fame 2020, The 4th Class Nominations.

The Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame is now deciding on the Class of 2020. The 2020 induction ceremony will be held in April at The Ridge at Laurens, and will feature the fourth class of inductees in the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame.

The Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame was created to honor the men and women that, through sports, have brought pride and honor to Laurens County.

The Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame began in 2017 with the inaugural class, including Barry Atkinson, King Dixon, Chick Galloway, Cally Gault, JD Fuller, Chrissy Floyd, Keith Richardson and Kevin Long. The Class of 2018 included Rickey Foggie, Kinard Littleton, Truman Owens, Sam Owens and Bobby Ivey. The Class of 2019 was William Hill, Bill Hogan, Lonnie Pulley, Phil Rogers and Clovis Simmons.

Nominations for the 2020 class closed December 31, 2019.

The Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame is open to all Laurens County residents, past and present, with certain criteria:

-- Must have been a resident of Laurens County for five years

-- Must be out of high school for 10 years

-- Main emphasis for selection will be athletic achievement and performance but all nominees should represent the positive aspects of sports in general.

-- Other criteria considered for selection will be: sportsmanship, integrity, citizenship, character, leadership, community and civic contributions to Laurens County, awards and honors

-- Deceased citizens may be nominated and all nomination forms remain on file each year.

For more information about the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame, contact Billy Dunlap at bdunlap@golaurens.com.

Men's Wrestling: Wolves are 10th

FAYETTE, Iowa - The Newberry Wrestling team climbed up in the rankings in the second National Wrestling Coaches Association regular season poll. The Wolves were ranked 10th in the poll after establishing dominance in the Midwest Classic, placing four individual wrestlers. Newberry is the only South Atlantic Conference Carolinas team to be placed into the top 10 rankings.

Three individual wrestlers remain ranked in the poll. For the third consecutive NWCA ranking, Isiah Royal leads the pack in his respective weight class (141). The junior standout quickly advanced through his opponents on day one of the Midwest Classic. Royal defeated Bronson Proudlock of Findlay 2-1 to advance to the semifinals for the second consecutive season. Royal's impressive run was cut short due to medical forfeits going into the consolation rounds. The Guyton, Ga. native has had an impressive start to his season for the Wolves, placing in three out of the last four tournaments of competition.

He is joined in the national rankings by Austin Palmer (6th, 157) and ZeBrandon Gant (8th, 184). The Wolves are eager to get back into action, as they head to Louisville, Kentucky on Jan. 10 for the NWCA Duals.

PRESBYTERIAN COLLEGE WRESTLING:

The Presbyterian College men's and women's wrestling teams get set for a busy 2020 schedule which includes six home matches between the two teams.

"I am excited about the upcoming home schedule. Several of the events are league matches for the men's team, which puts a whole different level of importance on those events," said Director of Wrestling Mark Cody. " We just finished a training cycle and covered several areas that we felt were important based on what we've seen so far this year."

The Blue Hose women's team began Friday with the NWCA Duals in Louisville, while the men's team traveled to Appalachian State on Sunday afternoon for a dual beginning at 2 p.m. in Boone.

The men's team opens its home slate on Wednesday January 15th with a 6 pm dual against Truett McConnell before concluding the week with a 2 pm dual against SoCon foe Davidson on Sunday January 19th. The women's team will travel to Bristol on January 18th for the Tornado Open hosted by King University.

On January 25th both teams will be in action as the men's team travels to Buies Creek, N.C. for a tri-dual beginning at 12 pm with Oregon State and Campbell, while the women's team hosts Emmanuel College in their home regular season finale beginning at 6 pm.

The schedule opens in February on the 1st with a tri-dual for the women's team against Limestone and Brewton Parker. The men's team home slate continues on February 4th at 5:30 p.m. against The Citadel. The women's team travels to Marietta, Georgia beginning on February 7th for the WCWA Nationals. The men's team wraps up that weekend on Sunday February 9th with a dual against Gardner-Webb at 1 pm.

The two teams wrap up the month of February on the 22nd with the women's team traveling to the Emmanuel College Open and the men's team hosting VMI in Clinton at 6 pm.

Blue Hose cross-country schedule

The Presbyterian College men's and women's cross country head coach GJ Hudgens has announced the team's 2020 spring schedule.

The Blue Hose will open the spring slate on January 31 at the Carolina Challenge hosted by University of South Carolina. The spring slate continues on March 20 at the Rams Invite hosted by Columbia International. PC will conclude its March schedule with the Weems Baskin Relays at South Carolina on March 27. The Blue Hose will conclude their spring competitions at the Gamecock Invite on April 11.

SC Archives to Host Community Screening of WILLIE: How the Descendant of Escaped Slaves Changed Hockey Forever

Columbia - Registration is now open for the South Carolina debut of

WILLIE, an award-winning feature length documentary about Willie O’Ree, the first black player in the National Hockey League. The film will be shown Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. at the SC Archives and History Center, 8301 Parklane Road in Columbia. While there is no fee to attend, pre-registration is highly recommended, as seating is limited for this community event.

Willie O’Ree has been hailed as the “Jackie Robinson of Hockey” because of his remarkable playing career and his work as the NHL’s Diversity Ambassador. WILLIE covers O’Ree’s life, from his debut in the NHL in 1958 to his induction in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018. O’Ree’s story is also traced back to South Carolina, where his ancestor Paris escaped slavery at the height of the American Revolution. Using documents from the collections at the SC Dept. of Archives and History, WILLIE highlights O’Ree’s family history by exploring the legacy he carries on from his ancestors.

To register, call Donna Foster at (803) 896-0339. Doors open at 12:30 pm, with the program beginning at 1 p.m.