Assisting Laurens County

LCDC Board authorizes payment to help complete a county building.

Getting quicker emergency response to industries in northern Laurens County could become a reality now that that the Laurens County Development Corporation has stepped forward.

The LCDC board approved up to $485,000 for the Northern Laurens County Emergency Services Facility during its May 19 meeting, at the Center for Advance Manufacturing, Laurens.

A state grant of $900,000 got the building mostly done, the board was told. Now, finishing needs to be completed for EMS sleeping quarters and a muster room; there will be office space for a Laurens County Sheriff’s deputy along with emergency medical and fire operations. It will serve an area with a population that swells to 6,000 during the 9-5 work hours on weekdays.

LCDC money will fund 80% of completion - Laurens County money will round out the 20%.

“This is an EMS station next to ZF (Transmissions),” said LCDC Executive Director Jon Coleman. “It is for the entire industrial corridor. From 9 to 5, this is the most populous three square miles of the county every day.”

The nearly $1 million grant was obtained by former State Rep. Mike Pitts, now a county magistrate. The LCDC money will come from enterprise funds in the Octagon Industrial Park account, driven by FILOT revenue.

(FILOT is the fee-in-lieu-of-taxes that industries pay to Laurens County - a negotiated amount instead of property taxes.)

The account has a fund balance of $1.5 million, Coleman told the board members, meeting at the CAM to maintain social distancing during the Coronavirus threat.

Coleman said in case of a workplace incident in Northern Laurens County, it would take SWAT 20-25 minutes to muster and travel from Laurens. First response to industries in this area is the City of Fountain Inn; this industrial corridor accommodates the spill-over from fast-growing Simpsonville. Laurens County’s newest industrial park - The Connexial Center - is coming on-line in this corridor, also.

Laurens County has not yet said where its money will come from to finish the Northern Laurens County Emergency Services Facility.

Coleman said, “Emergency management is more important than ever (because of the Coronavirus pandemic). This will help the county finish the building and bring it up to speed where it needs to be.”