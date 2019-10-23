Assistance for job-seekers

Oct. 29 Job Fair in Greenwood Rich With Opportunities.

The public is invited to the Upper Savannah Regional Job Fair in Greenwood on Tuesday, Oct. 29. More than 80 recruiting companies will be in attendance.

“The best thing about this job fair is that we can offer real interactions in real time,” said Ann Skinner, workforce development director for the Upper Savannah Council of Governments. “The way the workforce system has developed, most employers have online applications. You fill out a computer form and hit send. There is no immediate feedback. You don’t know what’s going on behind the curtain. Talking to a recruiter helps jobseekers learn what is important to the employer and get tips for getting an interview. It is important to get a feel for a company’s culture.”

Hosted at the James Medford Family Event Center at Piedmont Technical College’s Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood, the job fair will be open to the general public from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on October 29. SC Works holds the job fair twice a year, in the spring and the fall.

“Holding this event on campus allows the employers to talk about the skills they need. If a particular certification or degree is required, jobseekers can make that connection right away,” Skinner said. “For the jobseeker, it’s a good thing because there are so many employers in one place.”

For further details, please visit www.upperscworks.com/employers/jobs-fair