Assault and Kidnapping alleged by pinning a woman against a gate with a car

3 are accused in woman being assaulted.

Kidnapping and Assault

Friday, June 26, 2020 -- WLBG on-line

A man and woman are accused of kidnapping another woman and holding her while the female assaulted the victim. This reportedly occurred June 6th along Ledo Lane, Fountain Inn. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office yesterday charged 29-year-old Morgan Allena Chastain of Katora Lane, Pelzer, and 26-year-old Anthony Lee Roberts of Duncan Road, Six Mile, with Kidnapping.

Ms. Chastain was also charged with 1st Degree Assault and Battery.

Warrants allege that after Ms. Chastain had struck the victim with a 2014 Honda, She and Roberts intentionally participated in a Kidnapping, where the victim was pinned against a gate and unable to defend herself or escape, while Ms. Chastain assaulted her about the head and neck. Morgan Allena Chastain and Anthony Lee Roberts were held overnight in Laurens County’s Johnson Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing on the charges.

Third Arrest in Kidnapping & Assault Case

Monday, June 29, 2020

A third arrest was made Saturday in connection with a Kidnapping and Assault of a woman on Ledo Lane, Fountain Inn. This suspect is reportedly the victim’s husband. 27-year-old Dalton Allen Collen of Ledo Lane, Fountain Inn, is charged with Kidnapping, 1st Degree Domestic Violence and 1st Degree Assault and Battery.

Warrants allege that on June 6th on Ledo Lane he prohibited the victim from being able to escape an assault by forcibly pinning her by her dominant arm against a gate while she was being viciously assaulted by a co-defendant.

He is further accused of participating in a kidnapping with other co-defendants where he is accused of preventing his wife’s ability to escape or defend herself by forcibly pinning her dominant arm against a gate and also took her cell phone to prevent her calling for help. This allegedly occurred in front of their two young children on Ledo Lane June 6th.

Mr. Collen is accused of assaulting another woman that day on Leddo Lane by striking her in the chest, causing her to fall to the ground, this occurring during the commission of Kidnapping and Domestic Assault involving the victim’s daughter.

Cash or surety bonds were set totaling $50,000 on the three charges. Dalton Allen Collen remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning. Another man and a female have also been charged with Kidnapping and Assault in the case, as we reported last week.