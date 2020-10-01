The Arts Roundup

Atlanta-based Artist’s Work to be Featured at Presbyterian College.

A reception for artist Suzy Schultz, of Atlanta, will take place on Friday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. on the Presbyterian College campus.

The Bailey Art Gallery Exhibition and Reception event will be held in the Mary Bailey Vance Suitt Rotunda in Neville Hall. The reception and the exhibit from Jan. 17 to March 31 are both open to the public.

Schultz has little formal art training, although her mother is a painter. Schultz earned a mathematics education degree from Auburn University and taught high school for four and a half years.

She took a leave of absence from teaching and spent a year in Poland. The time overseas influenced her as an artist. “I met and got to spend time with several artists,” Schultz said. “I saw their studios, went to art events, and was exposed to their artistic community. I guess every country has a personality. Poland, to me, seemed to be poetic and melancholy, and I was drawn to that.”

Schultz did graphic design and artwork for a missions agency when she returned to the US. She eventually left the agency to pursue her own artwork. Schultz has painted full-time since 1995.

She won many awards for her work. Her work has been featured in American Art Collector, Drawing, and Watercolor Magic magazines as well as in art books. Schultz’s work has been juried into many shows, most recently ones in Philadelphia, San Diego, Atlanta, New York City and Pakistan.

Schultz has ventured into street art over the past two years, painting murals in Atlanta and St. Petersburg, Fla.

“I wanted to see if I could bring a piece of fine art - one that you would see in a gallery - out onto the street, and do it big,” she said.

Schultz’s artwork in her exhibition at PC will include drawings, paintings and etchings exploring themes of longing, struggle and the spiritual search for home.

ALSO, THE ARTS:

Community invited to free concerts at Lander University

GREENWOOD __ The community is invited to visit the campus of Lander University and experience the musical talents of guest artists and students from the university’s Department of Music.

Make plans to join Lander for a musical adventure on show nights in the auditorium of the Abney Cultural Center. Performances, beginning at 8 p.m., are free and open to the public; dates:

January 27 Student Honors Recital

February 14 Choral Festival (all day)

February 25 Keyboard Festival

February 27 Wind Ensemble concert

April 9 Chamber Strings concert

April 14 University Singers concert

April 16 Wind Ensemble concert

April 21 Jazz Ensemble concert

For more information, visit Lander online at www.lander.edu or call Lander’s College of Arts & Humanities at (864) 388-8323 during normal business hours.

USC Upstate Will Host Kennedy Center American

College Theater Festival Feb. 4-8

Spartanburg – For a second consecutive year, the University of South Carolina Upstate will host a prestigious theatre festival that is expected to bring hundreds of visitors and tens of thousands of tourism dollars to Spartanburg County. USC Upstate is pleased to announce it will be the site of the 2020 Region IV Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF), February 4 through 8.

About 1,000 participants, including students, faculty and an impressive field of national theatre artists who represent the Kennedy Center, will descend on the university’s campus to compete for scholarships and take advantage of a range of professional development opportunities.

“We are delighted to host this festival for the second year in a row,” said USC Upstate Chancellor Brendan Kelly. “Spartanburg’s growth remains closely linked with its commitment to develop a thriving local arts community, and we are pleased to bring our energy and excitement to this endeavor.”

Economic impact numbers provided by the Statesboro Convention and Visitors Bureau showed the 2017 Region IV festival held at Georgia Southern University attracted 1,100 attendees. It generated more than $322,000 in sales, nearly $65,000 in tax revenue, and 1,675 room nights at surrounding hotels.

Thirteen USC Upstate theatre students will vie for a variety of awards and scholarships during the festival and could advance to compete in the National Festival to be held April 6-10 at the John F. Kennedy Center of the Performing Arts. The students include Kyle McIntyre, John Gibbs, Jordan Montemayor, Marshall Branham, Amiya English, Kat Powell, Kenia Simpson, Bra’Derious Tate, Kayla Hall, Hope Phillips, Joanie Blackwell, Alyssia Chaplin and Eric Makowski. The USC Upstate Theatre Department’s recent production of “Anon(ymous)” was nominated for festival recognition.

“It’s a huge honor for us to host the Region IV KCACTF again,” said Lee Neibert, associate professor of Theatre at USC Upstate and chair of the university’s Fine Arts and Communication Studies Department. “Last year’s festival went really well. It was a great opportunity for us to show off our campus and Spartanburg. A lot of work goes into it, but this is a very meaningful event. Our students learn a lot about their craft. They learn to be ambassadors for the university and make connections that will no doubt benefit them in the future.”