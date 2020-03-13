Home / Breaking News / The Arts in Clinton

Fri, 03/13/2020
LCCT

 

WILLY WONKA JR., a Laurens County Community Youth Theatre production, opens Friday, March 13 at the Gillam Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton. Additional performances are March 14, 19, and 20 with 7:30 p.m. curtains and a 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday, March 21.  Tickets are $12 adults and $10 seniors/students. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Pictured (l to r): Golden Ticket Winners Kathryn Rincon, Mary  Babb Davis, Bennet Nolan, Charlie Thompson and Graysen Moore with Stan Walsh as Willy Wonka.

