The Arts in Clinton

Going to the Chocolate Factory.

WILLY WONKA JR., a Laurens County Community Youth Theatre production, opens Friday, March 13 at the Gillam Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton. Additional performances are March 14, 19, and 20 with 7:30 p.m. curtains and a 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday, March 21. Tickets are $12 adults and $10 seniors/students. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Pictured (l to r): Golden Ticket Winners Kathryn Rincon, Mary Babb Davis, Bennet Nolan, Charlie Thompson and Graysen Moore with Stan Walsh as Willy Wonka.