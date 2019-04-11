Arts and current events at Presbyterian College

Guitarist performs rare, unpublished works; WEDNESDAY: Border Security Lecture.

PC music professor Dr. James Buckland will perform rare and unpublished guitar works of nineteenth-century musician Niccolo Paganini on Monday, Nov. 4. "A Paganini Portrait” will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Edmunds Hall on the PC campus.

“Paganini is highly regarded as a violinist, but it is less well known that the guitar was his chosen instrument in his private musical life,” Buckland said. “He composed well over 100 works, solo and chamber music, that used the guitar, many of which remain unpublished to this day.”

The recital is a culmination of Buckland’s research of Paganini's own handwritten compositional manuscripts that reside in the collection of the Biblioteca Casatense in Italy.

Buckland is a luthier (instrument builder) specialist in authentic reproductions of historic nineteenth-century guitars. He will perform on his own instruments.

An artwork exhibit depicting Paganini and the guitar as it existed at the time will accompany the performance. Watercolor renderings from Nova Scotia-based artist Steven Buckland, James’ brother, will be displayed onstage to add a presence.

Audience members can look at the works more closely before and after the performance. A reception will be held afterward. The event is open to the public with free admission.

Human rights scholar to discuss border security and drug cartels

Dr. William Simmons will visit PC to discuss “Border Security, Drug Cartels, and Migrant Vulnerabilities in the Americas” TODAY (Wednesday, Nov. 6) at 7 p.m. The event will take place in Neville Hall on the PC campus.

“This will be a wonderful opportunity for the members of the campus and the local community to hear and engage in discussion with one of today’s leading human rights scholars about issues at our southern border,” said Dr. Booker T. Ingram, chair of the political science department at PC.

The lecture is the third annual Samuel C. Waters Lecture Series in Political Science. The event is hosted by the Department of Political Science at Presbyterian College.

Williams is a professor of gender and women’s studies at the University of Arizona and director of the online Human Rights Practice graduate program. An expert in human rights, Simmons earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and his Ph.D. in political science from Louisiana State University.

He has authored and co-authored numerous books including Human Rights Law and the Marginalized Other, Joyful Human Rights. He co-edited with Carol Mueller Binational Human Rights: The U.S.-Mexico Experience.

Some of his most recent work focuses on the racialization of legal status through survey data of over 2000 Latinos in Houston, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Chicago. He also has published two articles and a book chapter exploring legal remedies for the feminicides in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. One of the articles helped inform the groundbreaking case against Mexico in the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

He is also a practitioner and has served as a consultant of human rights and social justice in The Gambia (West Africa), Niger, Nigeria, China, Mexico and the United States.

The Waters Lecture Series in Political Science was established through a gift from Samuel C. Waters, a 1968 graduate of PC and an attorney in Columbia, S.C. The annual lecture series aims to highlight the value and relevance of the study of politics by hosting guest speakers to address a wide range of contemporary political and policy issues.

The lecture is free and open to the public. A reception will precede the event in the Cornelson Center Lobby of Neville Hall at 6:30 p.m.

Contact Dr. Justin Lance at jelance@presby.edu for more information.