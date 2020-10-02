Home / Breaking News / THE ARTS

Mon, 02/10/2020 - 1:00pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
PC News Service

ASHLEY HORVAT, Associate Concertmaster of the South Carolina Philharmonic, will be the soloist in Vivaldi's FOUR SEASONS with the PC CHAMBER ORCHESTRA on Feb 13 at 7:30 pm in Edmunds Hall, Presbyterian College. 

 

The “Four Seasons” is one of the most recognizable and popular works of all time. Mrs. Horvat began studying the violin at age three. She holds a Master’s degree in Violin Performance from the University of Akron, a Bachelor’s degree in violin performance from the North Carolina School of the Arts, and a high school diploma with a focus on violin performance from the North Carolina School of the Arts. Mrs. Horvat is the adjunct violin and viola teacher at Columbia College.

