Art on the Outside

IT'S beginning to look a lot like Christmas - drive-thru art show.

Clinton Elementary School’s faculty and staff brave a feels-like temperature of 46 degrees Tuesday afternoon to stage a drive-through Students Art Show, in compliance with COVID-19 precautions. A $7,200 grant from the South Carolina Arts Commission makes possible the purchase of professional display boards, so the students’ artwork can be seen from the vehicles. Families and friends of the school drive through as Christmas music plays and the artwork stands up to a brisk breeze. - Photos by Vic MacDonald

Note: it's a good thing they did it when they did - the feels-like temperature at 3:30 pm Wednesday was 37 degrees. Brrrrrrrrrr!