Art at Neville Hall through March

“Exploring the Beauty Resulting from Life’s Scars”.

Atlanta artist Suzy Schultz, with her painting “Messenger” (acrylic, oil, charcoal on cradled birch panel), talks to attendees at her one-woman show - “Exploring the Beauty Resulting from Life’s Scars” - that opened Friday in the Bailey Galleries, Mary Bailey Vance Suitt Rotunda, Neville Hall, Presbyterian College. The display will be open to the public through March 31. Schultz’s work has been juried into many shows, most recently ones in Philadelphia, San Diego, Atlanta, New York City and Pakistan. She has ventured into street art over the past two years, painting murals in Atlanta and St. Petersburg, Fla.

PREVIOUS:

FRIDAY RECEPTION: Atlanta-based Artist’s Work to be Featured at Presbyterian College

A reception for artist Suzy Schultz, of Atlanta, will take place on Friday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. on the Presbyterian College campus.

The Bailey Art Gallery Exhibition and Reception event will be held in the Mary Bailey Vance Suitt Rotunda in Neville Hall. The reception and the exhibit from Jan. 17 to March 31 are both open to the public.

Schultz has little formal art training, although her mother is a painter. Schultz earned a mathematics education degree from Auburn University and taught high school for four and a half years.

She took a leave of absence from teaching and spent a year in Poland. The time overseas influenced her as an artist. “I met and got to spend time with several artists,” Schultz said. “I saw their studios, went to art events, and was exposed to their artistic community. I guess every country has a personality. Poland, to me, seemed to be poetic and melancholy, and I was drawn to that.”

Schultz did graphic design and artwork for a missions agency when she returned to the US. She eventually left the agency to pursue her own artwork. Schultz has painted full-time since 1995.

She won many awards for her work. Her work has been featured in American Art Collector, Drawing, and Watercolor Magic magazines as well as in art books. Schultz’s work has been juried into many shows, most recently ones in Philadelphia, San Diego, Atlanta, New York City and Pakistan.

Schultz has ventured into street art over the past two years, painting murals in Atlanta and St. Petersburg, Fla.

“I wanted to see if I could bring a piece of fine art - one that you would see in a gallery - out onto the street, and do it big,” she said.

Schultz’s artwork in her exhibition at PC will include drawings, paintings and etchings exploring themes of longing, struggle and the spiritual search for home.