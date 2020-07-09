Teen Dies After Bridge Jump Into Lake Rabon

A Greenville teen is dead after jumping from a bridge into Lake Rabon yesterday afternoon. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified the deceased as 15-year-old Max Hofbauer of Greenville. Noting that initial reports indicated a possible drowning, Ms. Canupp said an autopsy is being conducted today to confirm cause of death. The youth reportedly jumped off the Wilsontown Road bridge over the South Rabon Creek arm of Lake Rabon.
WYFF4 reported that Greg Lucas with SC DNR said the youth was last seen jumping from the bridge into the water around 3:30 pm Thursday and he did not surface following the jump. Mr. Lucas said a DNR dive team recovered the body about 5:20 pm.
WYFF4 noted the Hickory Tavern Fire Department also responded to the scene.