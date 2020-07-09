Home / Breaking News / Arrest in I-385 wreck

Arrest in I-385 wreck

Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:01am Vic MacDonald
WLBG on-line

Four Felony DUI Charges from Wreck on I-385

 

Thursday, September 3, 2020 -- WLBG on-line

 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol served charges on a man yesterday from a Laurens County wreck on Interstate 385 last Saturday that seriously injured four people. 44-year-old Eduardo Castellanos of Mustang Road, Lexington was charged with four counts of Felony DUI along with Open Container and Driving without a License.

Mr. Castellanos is accused of driving under the influence, crossing the center line of a roadway. He allegedly entered the northbound lane of travel on I-385 around the 22 mile marker and collided with another vehicle in which the four victims were traveling. He reportedly had an open container of Bud Light in his vehicle but did not have a valid South Carolina driver’s license.

Eduardo Castellanos remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning, awaiting a bond hearing on his charges.

 

 

Teen Dies After Bridge Jump Into Lake Rabon

Friday, September 4, 2020

A Greenville teen is dead after jumping from a bridge into Lake Rabon yesterday afternoon. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified the deceased as 15-year-old Max Hofbauer of Greenville. Noting that initial reports indicated a possible drowning, Ms. Canupp said an autopsy is being conducted today to confirm cause of death. The youth reportedly jumped off the Wilsontown Road bridge over the South Rabon Creek arm of Lake Rabon.

WYFF4 reported that Greg Lucas with SC DNR said the youth was last seen jumping from the bridge into the water around 3:30 pm Thursday and he did not surface following the jump. Mr. Lucas said a DNR dive team recovered the body about 5:20 pm.

WYFF4 noted the Hickory Tavern Fire Department also responded to the scene.

 

 

