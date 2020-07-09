FELONY DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE X 4; and drowning.

Four Felony DUI Charges from Wreck on I-385

Thursday, September 3, 2020 -- WLBG on-line

The South Carolina Highway Patrol served charges on a man yesterday from a Laurens County wreck on Interstate 385 last Saturday that seriously injured four people. 44-year-old Eduardo Castellanos of Mustang Road, Lexington was charged with four counts of Felony DUI along with Open Container and Driving without a License.

Mr. Castellanos is accused of driving under the influence, crossing the center line of a roadway. He allegedly entered the northbound lane of travel on I-385 around the 22 mile marker and collided with another vehicle in which the four victims were traveling. He reportedly had an open container of Bud Light in his vehicle but did not have a valid South Carolina driver’s license.

Eduardo Castellanos remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning, awaiting a bond hearing on his charges.

Teen Dies After Bridge Jump Into Lake Rabon