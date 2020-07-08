Home / Breaking News / Arrest alleges assault

Arrest alleges assault

Fri, 08/07/2020 - 9:27am Vic MacDonald
WLBG on-line

SLED Charges Man with Assault of Whitten Center Resident

An assault of a Whitten Center resident last year was alleged with charges from the State Law Enforcement Division yesterday. 30-year-old Dominic Carroll-Anderson of Hayes Street, Clinton was charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. 

A SLED warrant alleges that he struck the victim in the face with his forearm on September 14th of 2019. This reportedly caused swelling in the victim’s left eye and caused him to fall to the floor. Dominic Carroll-Anderson remained in the Johnson Detention Center earlier today, awaiting a bond hearing.

