ARPA Money

Thu, 10/21/2021 - 12:06pm Vic MacDonald
Clinton City Council agenda

The Clinton City Council on Monday will talk about how to spend $6 Million in Biden Administration American Relief Plan Act money.

 

The workshop-style meeting will be Monday, 6 pm in the council chambers of the municipal building. It can be accessed by live-stream on the City's Facebook page. The council will conduct a closed session related to the Office of the City Manager after the discussions - also to include "current projects".

The City is going to receive $4,172,932 in a total amount, and $2,085,966 in a first tranche. The federal money is designed to help communities deal with lost revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting global economic slowdown. There are federal guidelines as to how the money can be spent.

A City spreadsheet shows $4,037,016 in Infrasturcture projects that could be financed by ARPA funds. But there also are other projects for the council to consider:

-- Offset of Local Accommodations tax;

-- Offset of Local Hospitality tax;

-- Offset of Business License;

-- Bonus pay to police, fikre, garbage, water, sewer, electric employees;

-- Public Safety construction project cost overruns;

-- Recreation Complex cost overruns;

-- City-YMCA Joint Outdoor Pool Project;

-- Downtown Face Grants; and

-- Vance Park bathrooms.

The Clinton City Council's regular meeting date is the 1st Monday of each month.

 

 

