April 29 - a day declared

Two friends inspire Color Blind in Clinton.

In a perfect world, Clinton will be a Color Blind community as the legacy of two young women, long-time friends who disregarded each other’s race, is celebrated each year on April 29.

Mayor Bob McLean declared the day in a surprise for the families of Jasmine Peake and Madison Simmons during a program Friday at the Clinton High School track. It was organized by the Clinton Little Devils, the football family for which the friends cheered just a while back. Even when they couldn’t cheer they accompanied the CLD Cheerleader for support at a national competition in Florida. They died together, riding a 4-wheeler at an intersection in the Joanna community.

Event Organizer Pat MacDonald presented the moms, Dicie Copeland and Wendy Polson, with special condolence flowers and card provided by Walmart of Laurens.

The families released two clusters of balloons, which floated off together toward the Joanna Community.

With CLD President and event organizer Annette Lee, MacDonald said April 29 should live in everyone’s heart as a day to set racial differences and stereotypes aside. Dr. Brenda Schrantz, District 56 assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, presented the poem “A Child of Mine,” by Edgar Guest.

Peake, known as Jazz, was a Clinton High School student. Simmons, known as Maddie, was a Laurens Preparatory Academy student.

Clinton Police Chief Sonny Ledda said if everyone had the mindset of these two girls, “I would be out of a job.” He said he has spent the last few days seeing remembrances and pictures of the friends in camouflage.

Mayor McLean said he was driving when he began to wonder “what can I say” to comfort the families – then, on Hwy 72 between Clinton and Greenwood, he saw it, a hand-crafted sign saying, “Love One Another.”

He said that is the message of Jazz and Maddie’s friendship, no matter what life throws at you, continue to love each other and be a community. “Seeing all you here today, that is the kind of community we have here, folks,” McLean said.

The families designated speakers on their behalf, and Tabby Taylor presented the song “Take Me to the King.” Clinton Little Devils tackle football players and others from the Clinton-Joanna community contributed their labor and gifts for this event. Kenyon Butler provided the welcome, and Austin Boyd offered the prayer.

MacDonald presented scriptures 1Peter 3:8, Romans 12:16, and Ecclesiates 4:9-12. She recalled Jazz as a girl of age 11-12 took it on herself to take around with CLD flyers at a festival, when the group’s table was not in a visible location. She said Maddie always asked for a couple of bucks to go to Roses Express or Family Dollar as walk-around money; most of the time, she came back with small gifts for someone else. There are connections, she said, running all through the years and all through the lives of the Peake, Copeland, Polson families, including work, sports, schools, and volunteering.