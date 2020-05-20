Appreciation for Seniors

Clinton High School Girls Soccer: A Seniors Reflection.

This year’s team started their season off with the playoffs and Region Championship in mind. Since this program started 4 years ago as a JV team these young ladies have committed to becoming stronger and faster athletes and better more knowledgeable soccer players.

I am proud to say they haven’t disappointed. Regretfully their season was cut short but our Seniors can say they were part of our first undefeated team that gave up zero goals throughout their 3 game season.

Our program is in its 2nd year as a Varsity level sport, each one of these young ladies have played both years:

Senior, Captain Abby Collins #11, Mid-Fielder

Abby is a tenacious competitor and dynamic leader on the field. It is rare to find a player who’s athletic, talented, and who is a true student of the game. After earning All-Region Honors in the first year of the program she came back and earned a Team Captain position. Additionally, she was voted Offensive Player of the Year for the 2020 season. She has poured herself into this sport through two years on JV and two on Varsity. Her dedication and skill set earned her multiple in and out of state college offers. However, she has decided not to play soccer at the next level and instead pursue her passion of cheer as part of the Lander University Cheer Team. Abby will undoubtedly be successful with whatever path she chooses to follow.

Senior, Captain Ava Machione #5, Defensive Holding Mid

Ava joined the soccer team a little after the other Seniors on the team but made an immediate impact. Her athleticism and desire to learn the game in order to make her and her team better showed everyday. That drive culminated with her team selecting her as one of their Team Captains. Another one of Ava’s great attributes was her positive attitude even when the pressure of the game picked up. Her focus on what was important in the moment was contagious and kept those around her just as focused. I’m excited to see Ava’s future unfold as she goes on to further her education at Clemson University.

Senior, Madison Hoke # 3, Left Defensive Back

Madison ‘Why are you walking” Hoke. Definitely one of my favorite players to coach over the last three years. Madison came to soccer from Lacrosse and was looking for a sport to fill that void. Due to her work schedule, cheer schedule, and life schedule she missed early work with the team that started her off behind. However, her drive to not only play but to be a starter showed. She consistently worked hard, found time on her own, and improved to earn her starting position and never let the team down in high pressure situations. Madision Hoke is by far one of the hardest working young women I have ever met and as long as she takes that work ethic with her there is no doubt she will be a huge success. She will be attending Newberry College next year as a member of their Cheer team.

Senior, Reese Lawson #13, Right Defensive Back

Reese poured every fiber of herself into every game she played. She played with a reckless abandonment that was a marvel to watch. She wouldn’t hesitate to take an opportunity to put the team on her back and push the ball forward from the back line into scoring position. Her career highlight with our team came last year when she was called forward to fill a vacancy on the attacking side and then again rotating to the defensive unit when she was no longer needed up front. Her ability to transition from one phase of the game and then back to the other while maintaining her high level of play earned her All Region Honors. Reese’s spunk and fire will be missed by us but I am sure she will use it to energize those around her in her next season of life. She plans to go to school in the Fall and pursue a degree in nursing.

Senior, Captain Kaitey Threat # 9, Center Defensive Back

Enough cannot be said about Kaitey Threat. By far one of the most remarkable, accomplished, and thoughtful young women I ever met. Countless times myself and members of the team called on her to help from running drills, to artwork, to recording Seniors or to talking with a player. And in true Kaitey fashion she was never too busy to help. I remember watching Kaitey struggle as a new soccer player a few years ago; often coming off the field telling me how she couldn’t do something or play in that position. Then fast forward to this season as a Team Captain and watching her lead her defensive unit, coach from her position on the field and provide feedback and support in the huddles. These reasons and many more are why she was voted Defensive Player of the Year by her teammates. Kaitey never lacked talent but her development as a member of our program epitomises what sports are supposed to be about: Character, Commitment, and Confidence. Kaitey will be attending Anderson University next Fall.

Senior, Kesley Richards, Team Manager

Kesley has been our team manager since our Varsity program began. I often refer to her as the hardest working member of our team. Not only does she take care of all those details that I forget, she also has to deal with all my demands as the coach and all the players in practice, pre-game warm up, and post game requests. Kesley dutifully made all of our practices, rain or shine. Ensured our players were ready to compete on practice and game days. She filmed our games and made sure I got our footage in time to review before team film study. Kelsey did all this without ever wearing a jersey, taking the field, or receiving any of the fanfare from our victories. However, her contribution to the team was instrumental in all our victories and last year's playoff run. I couldn't be happier with her as our manager and can only hope that I can find someone to fill her shoes next season. Kelsey will be attending Lander University this Fall.

Senior, Grace Johnson, Stats Manager

Grace Johnson joined our program this season as our Game Stats Manager. Even though her time with us only lasted through our pre-season and three regular season games her contribution was felt. Grace took on the task of finding us the right stats management program for our team. She had to shop around, toy with, and become an expert in the systems she found, all the while learning the game of soccer from the booth. Grace took on this challenge and excelled. She quickly fit into our program and reconnected with old friends and made some new ones on the way. Her contribution to the program is deeply appreciated and has built upon the foundation of CHS Lady Soccer for years to come. Grace will attend Presbyterian College in the Fall.