Apartments, annexation on council agenda

Clinton City Council will consider an annexation that could lead to the Forest Glen Apartments.

In a full agenda for its meeting this Monday (Sept. 13, date changed because of the Labor Day holiday), the City Council plans to discuss the annexation in closed session.

Other executive session matters are employment - office of the city manager, and contract - Laurens County Fire Service.

The council meeting will be at 6 p.m. in council chambers of the municipal center, North Broad Street - the meeting is livestreamed on the City’s Facebook page.

Brad McLean will make the presentation about Forest Glen Apartments on Jacobs Highway. It will have three 3-story buildings with 60 two- and three-bedroom units, club house/leasing office, outdoor playground. gazebo, and maintenance building, driveways and parking, according to a letter to the city. “Annexation into the city is necessary to obtain public utilities,” writes David L. Swindell, member, Forest Glen Apartments, LLC, Charlotte.

In other business, council will consider:

-- A Connectivity Study, presented by Blake Sanders;

-- Purchase of a Fire Truck (match for community development grant);

-- Purchase of Fire Department turn-out gear;

-- Amendments to the Zoning Ordinance (reduces the number of public hearings before the Planning Commission and the City Council);

-- Agreement with Martha Dendy Community Center - transfer of property (renovations to be funded by the county’s Capital Projects Sales Tax);

-- Representative and contact person for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021;

-- State Accommodations Committee and possible appointments;

-- Work session for goals and objectives for council and city staff;

-- Review City Calendar for adding work sessions;

-- Plans for Welcome Center and Museum;

-- Administrative Briefing: WK Dickson Task Order;

-- Recognize citizens registered to address council;

-- 3 Executive Session matters, and reports and recommendations.