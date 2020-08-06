Apartments - Annexation

Planning Commission to consider apartments - W-PDF.

The City of Clinton Planning Commission will consider an annexation request for 309 Jacobs Hwy, during its June 22 meeting. The seller is from Norway, SC; and a buyer from Columbia is seeking the annexation - a General Commercial zoning - a document said.

Here is a little more info:

60 unit apartments, income restricted, developer to own the property for 20 years. Map attached. Part of Low Income Tax Credit Housing. map#639-01-04-007

James (Tink) Barnes

Building Official

The meeting will be at 6 pm in the PS Bailey Council Chamber, of the MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 North Broad St., Clinton. The document said the request is for annexation that will allow apartments in place of a 2500 sq ft house and a 2000 sq ft shop, about 8 acres.

309 Jacobs Highway is across the road from NHC Clinton (304) and Ingles supermarket (312) on the Jacobs Hwy.