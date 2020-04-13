Luxor Scientific, LLC Launches On-site Covid-19 Antibody Testing for South Carolinians.

Greenville - Luxor Scientific, LLC is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing at its laboratory located at 1327 Miller Rd, Suite F. This blood-based antibody testing can help determine if an individual has an active COVID-19 infection or has been previously infected by the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Antibody testing is a critical part of South Carolina’s pandemic response because it will help define the extent of the outbreak and identify previously infected individuals who have developed immunity to the virus.

“Identifying people with immunity to the virus is particularly important for health care workers and others working through this crisis. If they’ve already been infected, they will likely have immunity to the virus, allowing them to assist in the COVID-19 response with less risk while minimizing exposure to others.” Marion L. Snyder, PhD, Luxor Chief Science Officer stated.

Antibodies are proteins generated as part of the immune response to an infection and can be detected in the blood of exposed individuals. In the case of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, these antibodies begin to show up after eight to 14 days of infection. While direct detection of the virus using current molecular tests is still the best for diagnosing symptomatic patients, antibody testing will allow us to identify individuals infected by the virus, whether they exhibited symptoms or not. These antibodies can persist for several weeks/months after infection. Since the exact timing of infection is often unknown, combining virus and antibody testing can increase the accuracy of COVID-19 diagnosis.

Physicians have used plasma from by previously infected individuals as a rescue therapy for severe COVID-19 patients. Antibody testing aids in identifying potential donors.

“We are pleased to be in a position to help support the testing needs resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly the needs in South Carolina. The foundation of our business is a strong, very experienced scientific team. I am proud that the team has been able to quickly validate this testing and position us to help support the community in this way. We are focused on delivering the antibody-based testing immediately, but will be introducing additional rapid testing soon to further support Covid-19 response efforts.” Ryan Flanagan, Luxor’s CEO commented.

###

Dear Editor:

The following release is being sent to you through the S.C. Press Association's eRELEASE service. Please consider it for publication in your newspaper. Thank you.