Anti-Litter program at airport

Grab A Bag SC Kicks Off March 30 - in Laurens County.

Columbia – Lt. Governor Pamela Evette will kick off the Grab A Bag SC spring campaign at a litter pickup event in Laurens County on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. This cleanup campaign encourages citizens to get out into their communities and pick up litter from March 30 through Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Grab A Bag SC 2022 Kickoff Laurens County Airport Torrington Road

PalmettoPride is coordinating the statewide campaign along with special event co-hosts Laurens County Chamber and Keep Laurens County Beautiful. Participants are asked to sign up at www.palmettopride.org and after pickup, post a picture on social media with #GrabABagSC. Grab a Bag SC is designed to encourage small scale efforts, showing participants that litter pickup is about everyone being responsible for his or her community.

“Litter prevention is about citizens taking ownership of their neighborhoods and making sure that trash is put in its place before it can become litter,” said Lt. Governor Pamela Evette. “But while there is still litter, we must pick it up. Citizens and governments and business industries all have a part to play in changing the culture.”

Lt. Governor is challenging elected officials to “grab a bag” and coordinate efforts in their

districts.

SC Department of Transportation will host their annual spring cleanup to coincide with Grab A Bag SC.

Joining Lt. Governor and PalmettoPride are Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall, Laurens County Chamber of Commerce President Amanda Munyan, and Keep Laurens County Beautiful coordinator Courtney Stonell.

For more information on PalmettoPride, contact info@palmettopride.org.

# # #