Another Christmas Passes

Tootsie Knight said she will not be celebrating Christmas this year - her son Cody has been missing since Dec. 7, 2018.

The tree from last year was taken down and will not go back up, not even a candle.

“I’m just not up for it,” Tootsie told The Chronicle on Thursday.

On Clinton’s Neighborhood Drive, 32-year-old Cody Alan Knight was living at home since around Thanksgiving 2018. On Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 following an argument with his brother, he left the house walking. He was reported missing Dec. 12. At the time, authorities said there was no indication of foul play.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 864-833-7512, Clinton Police.

A friend posted on social media:

(Dec. 7, 2019) -- It’s been one year since my very close friend Cody Knight walked out his front door at noon to go meet a couple of local girls and hang out for a little while before heading toward Newberry. That was the last time anybody saw him or heard from him. It’s been a pretty rough on me. The last things I said to Cody weren’t the nicest things. People always say don’t leave mad, watch what you say it might be the last time you get to say something to somebody that’s absolutely good advice because one thing you can never do is change the last words you got to say to somebody. Cody, I miss you with all my heart, I wish somebody would tell us what they know. It definitely is harder to deal with someone missing than to have closure. I’d give anything to just know where he’s at and no I’m not living in no fantasy world, just need closure. If anybody has any information you can still contact the Clinton police department.

This information is shared through Missing in South Carolina, and linked on the Clinton Police Department Facebook page.