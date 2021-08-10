Annextions

Annexation of 2 properties will be on the Clinton City Council agenda for a called meeting Tuesday - one will be developed as an apartments complex.

The City has announced that a called meeting of the council will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12, 6 pm in the council chambers of the municipal building on North Broad St. Anyone interested can watch the meeting at www.facebook.com/city of clinton The meeting will start with a closed session - personnel matter related to Office of the City Manager, and personnel matter related to the Fire Department. No action or polling of members can be done in these executive sessions, required action must be done in open session.

Then. council will consider 2nd and Final reading of an annexation ordinance for property on the Northeast side of Hwy 56, commonly known as the Jacobs Highway. Apartments are proposed for this property - annexation is necessary to tie on to city utilities. The matter was on the council agenda for first reading Oct. 4, but Facebook went out that day so the meeting was not live-streamed; there is an audio record of the meeting.

The other annexation request is for property on the southeast corner of Hwy 56 North and Springdale Drive - this was considered for a residential-commercial combination, but seems to have been modified for commercial development.

Council also will consider a date to meet for discussion of spending federal money - the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The Clinton City Council's regular meeting date is the 1st Monday of each month.