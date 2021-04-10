Clinton is growing (but Facebook streaming might not work).

The Clinton City Council TONIGHT will deal with 5 annexation requests. Four involve property at the City’s Gateway - Hwy 72 and I-26, near the commercial corridor that includes QT, Zaxby’s and Arby’s, Fatz and the Hampton Inn - the 5th is for apartments off Hwy 56/Jacobs Highway.

The Council meeting will be at 6 pm in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers, of the MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 North Broad St. The City is restricting access to the meetings because of Covid - meetings are live-streamed at: www.facebook.com/cityofclinton

Council to recognize citizens registered to address City Council (2 Minutes) is Agenda Item 7.

The proposed apartments’ property annexation is Agenda Items 10 - 11. The other annexations (now single-family houses) are Agenda Items 15 - 19.

Council also will swear-in Interim City Manager Rebecca Vance.

Other business will include Proclamations: first Friday in November as Arbor Day; October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month; presentation by Renita Barksdale regarding the Laurens County Library; presentation by Blake Sanders regarding the Connectivity Study; Code of Ordinances amendment; emergency ordinance for electronic meetings; suspend the Sunday Sales Prohibitions (Blue Laws, must be done every 6 months); recommendations from State Accommodations Tax Committee; COVID-19 Vaccine Initiative Policy; contract with Satterfield Construction to resurface streets (Capital Sales Tax Project); briefings and reports; and Closed Session for contract related to the Office of the City Manager (action to ratify must be done in open session).

The Clinton City Council’s regular meeting night is the 1st Monday of each month.