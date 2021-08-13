The animal control shelter is full

SOUTH CAROLINA SHELTERS DECLARE A STATE OF EMERGENCY.

The lives of thousands of animals in shelters across South Carolina are at stake, as shelters across the state are completely filled.

Sergeant Geoff Brown with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control says the shelter has reached a breaking point. The shelter is located at 79 Mount Vernon Road in Laurens and is in dire need of adoptions.

“Adoptions have slowed down tremendously. Our Animal Control staff is working hard and has implemented an intake policy to assist with keeping the shelter population maintained. We are over capacity and the need for adoptions and fosters is critical,” Sergeant Brown tells us.

Due to the current situation, Animal Control has reduced adoption fees. All adoptions include deworming treatment, Heartworm testing, Heartworm/Flea/Tick preventative, vaccinations, microchipping, and spay/neuter.

Sheriff Reynolds had the following to say, “When the shelter is full, this is not just a crisis for the Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control...this is a community crisis. This type of “full” is not your typical scenario. The shelter is maxed out. When we don’t have enough space, this creates a problem in securing other endangered dogs that are picked up daily. Our shelter is a No-Kill shelter and we are determined to find each and every dog a home.”

If you are interested in fostering or adopting a dog from Laurens County, call (864) 682-4935, visit 79 Mount Vernon Church Road in Laurens, or check out www.Petango.com/Laurens.