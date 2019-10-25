Animal Control has maximum number of dogs

ANIMAL CONTROL NEEDS ADOPTERS, NOW.

On October 24, 2019 Laurens County Animal Control in conjunction with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office seized 17 dogs of various ages during a criminal investigation. That combined with our shelter already being at capacity has put a strain on our system.

Therefore, we are asking the public to adopt and rescue organizations to rescue the dogs that were already at our shelter so that we can make much needed room.

To assist in this endeavor, we have temporarily reduced adoption fees from $45 to $25 per dog.

Our adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchip and registration, 30 Days of free pet health insurance, de-worming, flea/tick and heartworm prevention and vaccinations.

You can view our adoptable animals at www.petango.com/laurens. Our shelter hours of operation are Monday-Friday Noon until 6 pm. Saturday 9AM-1PM. We are closed

to the public on Wednesday and Sunday.

Animals seized during a criminal investigation will not be available for viewing.

If the public would like to inquire about a specific dog, they may do so at our shelter located at 79 Mount Vernon Church Rd Laurens, SC 29360 during the above listed hours.

Geoff Brown, Supervisor Laurens County Litter/Humane 864-984-6812 Office 864-681-3179 Direct.