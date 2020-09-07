Also, a procurement appeal

BACK TO SCHOOL - The District 56 Board of Trustees will hear on Monday initial plans for re-opening public schools - The First Day of School will be August 24th.

Schools in South Carolina have been closed since March 17 because of the COVID-19 respiratory illness which has killed 876 people in the state and more than 130,000 nationwide. It is transmitted by people breathing and coughing on each other.

The board also will hear a procurement appeal - District 56 Finance has been criticized for the way it awarded a contract for athletic fields maintenance (to an out of county contractor).

The board's meeting will be at 6 pm in the professional development room of Clinton High School. The procurement appeal will be presented publicly and discussed in closed session, also personnel for executive session. Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields will present the Back to School report - back to school next month plans are supported by President Trump and the federal Department of Education. Separate guidelines have been published by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

The board will consider policies for: Remote Work, Remote Instruction, Virtual Board Meetings, and COVID-19 Related Leave. A meeting of the district's back to school transition committee is on the D56 Facebook Page.