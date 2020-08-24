Alleged crime and fatality

Attempted murder, domestic violence, and a not-guilty verdict.

Two Counts, Attempted Murder

Monday, August 24, 2020 -- all reported by WLBG radio, on-line

Laurens Police have charged a local man with shooting two men on Spring Street back on June 7th. Following his arrest Thursday, 27-year-old Tevin O’Neal Brown of Creamer Street, Laurens was charged with two counts of Attempted Murder and with Possession of a Weapon in a Violent Crime.

Captain Cheek states that an investigation indicates that on June 7th, Brown attempted murder by shooting one man in the back of his head and another man in his stomach. Both shootings reportedly occurred at 218 Spring Street. Tevin Brown is also charged with Possession of a Weapon During Commission of a Violent Crime, accused of having been in possession of a handgun during the June 7th shootings.

A $20,000 cash or surety bond was seat on the firearms warrant. With bond denied on both Attempted Murder charges, Tevin O’Neal Brown remained in Laurens County’s Johnson Detention Center this morning.

Aggravated Breach Wednesday, Attempted Murder July 10th Friday, August 21, 2020

A man is facing Attempted Murder charges from a shooting in Laurens last month while he and a woman are now charged from another altercation this week during which both were allegedly armed on Woodrow Street. Following the alleged incident in town Wednesday, Laurens Police arrested 29-year-old Tyson Isaiah Williams of the 21,000 address-range of Highway 72 East, Clinton and 22-year-old Maria Celeste Garcia-Tapia of Woodrow Street, Laurens.

Mr. Williams was charged with two counts of Attempted Murder along with Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime and, from this week’s altercation, he is charged with Breach of Peace, Aggravated in Nature and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.

Tyson Williams is accused of engaging in a loud argument with his girlfriend Wednesday while possessing an assault-style rifle, making threats to use the weapon. He also allegedly had a small handgun concealed in his pants during the Wednesday Woodrow Street incident.

The two Attempted Murder warrants cite another incident that allegedly occurred last month. He is accused of discharging a firearm into a vehicle that had two victims inside it on Apex Street, Laurens on July 10th.

Bond was denied on both Attempted Murder charges from the July 10th incident. Cash or surety bonds have now been set totaling $35,000 on the charges from Woodrow Street this week. Tyson Isaiah Williams remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning.

Ms. Garcia-Tapia was charged with Breach of Peace, Aggravated in Nature, accused of engaging in a loud argument with her boyfriend while possessing a handgun and of threatening the boyfriend during the incident on Woodrow Street Wednesday. Maria Celeste Garcia-Tapia has now been released from custody on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Gunfire Cited in Domestic Violence Charge

Friday, August 21, 2020

A domestic assault reportedly involving gunfire Monday of this week is alleged in charges served yesterday by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. 33-year-old Travion Christeel Anderson of Hemingway Drive, Laurens reportedly turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office yesterday. He’s now charged with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature and with Breach of Peace, Aggravated in Nature.

Mr. Anderson is accused of firing multiple rounds from a gun in the direction of the victim Monday, following an altercation between him and her at a location on Boyd Road, west of Laurens.

Travion Christeel Anderson remained in Laurens County’s Johnson Detention Center this morning, awaiting a bond hearing.

Woman Found Not-Guilty of Assault On Her Sister

Thursday, August 20, 2020

The trial of Alexandra Reeder, of Clinton, ended at lunchtime yesterday, when the jury deliberated for only a few minutes then found her not guilty.

The prosecution’s argument to convict did not sway the jury, even after Senior Assistant Solicitor Wade Dowtin delivered final arguments saying, “We are not talking about what happened, we are talking about what could have happened, and that her self-defense is not valid because the defendant had no defense wounds.”

Defense attorney Warder complained that the victim did not suffer serious injury enough to have his client charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature. Judge Don Hocker allowed the charge to stand, considering what could have happened if the defendant hadn’t missed the victims eye with the screwdriver.

At the beginning of court yesterday, Judge Hocker told the lawyers that he would not consent to a reduced charge, as requested by Defense Lawyer, Richard Warder, due to what could have happened, noting that a screw driver could cause serious harm.

Russell Sanford, assistant to Warder, presented closing arguments for the defense pointing out that the victim is so much bigger and stronger. He said there was no full body check on the defendant that could have discovered defensive injuries.

The argument between the two sisters reportedly relates to disagreements with three sisters inheriting a Clinton house from their mother.