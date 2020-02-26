All-County Players - Basketball

CLINTON’S WATTS, LAURENS’ FOSTER NAMED COUNTY’S BEST.

De’Shanti Watts, Clinton High’s all-state swing player, and Dee Foster, Laurens’ high-scoring guard, were named basketball Players of the Year in Laurens County on Wednesday.

Of Watts, Clinton head coach John Gardner said, “She plays every position on the floor at some point in every game and always guards the other team’s best player. She never gets in foul trouble, never fouled out and rarely comes out of the game.”

The county Coaches of the Year were Gardner of Clinton and Travis Plowden of Laurens Academy.

Laurens head coach Josh Chavis said of Foster, “He showed great leadership and toughness. Dee set an example to younger guys on how to compete every second of the game. He was a knock-down shooter and a consistent scorer for us all season.”

The team was a result of nominations and selections conducted by the GoLaurens/GoClinton website.

Joining Watts on the 10-member girls’ team were Tinique Austin, Taneal Evans and Payton Price-Walker of Clinton; Blair Quarles, Reagan Williamson, Olivia Huck and Payton Breen of Laurens Academy; and Qua Fortson and Raniya Jackson of Laurens District High.

In addition to Foster on the 8-member boys’ team were LDHS teammates Leonard Williams and Dravious Copeland; Caio Rita, Diamonte Grant and Thomas Lowry of Laurens Academy; and Konnor Richardson and Jadden Copeland of Clinton.

Gardner led the Red Devils to the Class 3A Upper State semifinals and the Region 3 championship. They finished the season 20-5.

None of the county’s three boys’ teams finished with winning records, but Plowden’s Crusaders made the SCISA playoffs and finished 12-16.

Leading the girls’ all-county team was Watts, who averaged 13 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 steals for the Red Devils, who also placed Austin (10 ppg, 12 rpg), Price-Walker (5.5 ppg, 10 rpg, 4 blocks per game) and Evans (6.3 ppg, 3.0 assists, 3.0 steals, 3.0 rebounds) on the team.

Quarles led the Crusaders with 13.9 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 3.0 steals and 30 3-pointers. Also making the team were Williamson (10.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.0 assists), Huck (9.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and Breen (6.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg).

The Raiders placed Fortson (8.2 ppg, 15 assists) and Jackson (8.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.2 steals) on the squad.

For the boys, Foster’s scoring average, 22.7, was by far the best in the county, and he also averaged 5.3 rebounds for LDHS. Williams averaged 14.3 points and 3.2 assists. Dravious Copeland averaged 8.5 points and 3.7 assists.

Caio Rita led the Crusaders with 15.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals. Also making the quad were Grant (10.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 53 3-pointers) and Lowry (5.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.1 assists).

Richardson averaged 7.2 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Red Devils and was joined by Jadden Copeland (8.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg).