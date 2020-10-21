The Airport & A Highway

SERIES 4: Fly-in and drive-in projects are on upgrades list for The Capital Initiative, Nov. 3rd ballot.

Fourth in a series

On the Nov. 3 ballot, 4 projects of 6 figures each will give Laurens County a new place for pilots and passengers “to land” after flying in, a new place for emergency medical technicians to re-group after calls, a new place for veterans and their families - and everyone - to honor their military service, and a new, safer roadway for the county’s fastest-growing area.

These are 4 of the 16 projects facing voters in The Capital Initiative 1-cent sales tax proposal on the General Election ballot (absentee voting has already begun):

-- Laurens County EMS-medic 1 renovations: $314,500.

-- Laurens County airport improvements: $500,000.

-- Veterans monuments and memorial park: $414,200

at the Laurens Library.

-- Fountain Inn infrastructure project: $912,000.

If the vote passes, countywide, on Nov. 3, the 1% retail sales tax does not apply to unprepared food, prescription drugs, and gasoline (other state taxes apply to food, and state and federal taxes apply to gasoline). There are 16 projects on the to-be-constructed list, and all will be built at the same time because the money is being borrowed (by bond) with the sales tax revenue as a guarantee for repayment. The new sales tax is expected to raise the $34,898,138 over 8 years to fund 16 projects. The tax sunsets after 8 years - it can be re-activated with another set of projects with another affirmative public vote.

The Capital Initiative - Yes! to Invest Sales Tax will be on the general election ballot along with President and Congress (with one Laurens County Council, single-member district race and school board races).

Pro and con views are now being expressed (no public money can be used to lobby for or against the sales tax increase).

“Like most people I don’t like tax increases, but this is a fractional (60%) tax and our county and its people are getting something back for what’s being spent. Laurens County is a wonderful county, but we at times can drag our feet at the expense of keeping up with needed services and upgrades. This CAPITAL PROJECT will improve a lot of needed things at a fraction of the cost of going it alone by way of property tax hikes. Please Join Me in Voting YES to Invest on November 3rd,” said Bill Baldwin, LCCC Past Chairman, of Laurens.

Meanwhile, Laurens County Republican leader Keith Tripp compares the tax and its 16 projects to a visit from Santa Claus: “While there may be some genuine ‘needs’ in the list, this is how they chose to try to sell it. They wanted a Christmas tree with something for everyone to entice them to vote yes. If you wanted a dog and set out to buy one and the owner said I'll sell you one but you will have take 15 others and pay for their care, also, would that be a deal breaker?”

Laurens County has a 67,493 population and has 42,000 people a day traveling on its interstates - with all these people paying just a little, state estimates are $51 million will be generated over the 8-year life of the tax.

That was before the COVID-19 economic slowdown - to be conservative, the commission that wrote the sales tax ballot question decided to set the spending level at $35 million.

Here are capsule looks at four projects to be funded if The Capital Initiative receives approval by the voters:

AIRPORT -- The Laurens County Airport will have a renovation of about $1 million for a local investment of about a half million dollars. That’s because airport officials have a plan to leverage the Sales Tax money with State Aeronautics Commission and Federal Aviation Administration money. These state and federal monies have been important in extending and enhancing runways at the local airport. It is frequented by amateur pilots and business/industry aircraft, and is a host spot for an annual, statewide fly-in, bringing recognition to Laurens County.

The airport has an AWOS (automated weather observation station, accessible by the public), maintained by the FAA. A future project is lighting - to be 98% FAA funded and 2% County funded.

MEDIC -- The headquarters building was converted in 1987 to house three medics, now eight medics and directors use the building, some on 24-hour shifts. Renovation will revamp the electrical system so ambulances can stay “plugged in” - this is important to keep medicine and equipment at optimum temperatures. Laurens County still has a vision for a larger EMS center, possible with 911, emergency management and fire service, at the Johnson Detention Center (near the Laurens County Hospital).

MONUMENT -- A tribute to the military will be placed at the Laurens Library, to include a fountain and green space with memorials to each branch of the military service. Laurens County already has monuments to nearly all American wars in downtown Laurens, and Clinton has a Veterans tribute monument on its uptown square. This proposed memorial is patterned after an existing memorial in Greenwood, where the veterans office and Hall of Heroes is in the re-purposed county library. There was an original vision to place this tribute to Laurens County’s military service in downtown Laurens at the historic courthouse, but the new plan leaves that place free for City of Laurens events (Squealin’ on the Square etc.).

TRAFFIC -- this expenditure of just under $1 million will assist the City of Fountain Inn with a traffic problem. Exit 22, I-385, is a gateway road coming from Greenville into Laurens County. Over the years, development in this area has out-paced ways to control traffic volume. A traffic study says 2.3 million feet of industrial space have been constructed in this area in the last five years, yet Exit 22 has remained unchanged. It is a confusing layout for drivers, the study says.

This study was done by the Thomas & Hutton, Greenville, engineering group; they designed access to the massive Volvo industrial development northwest of Charleston (I-26). The Laurens County Planning Commission has seen plans for a subdivision in this area - it is the largest residential subdivision in Laurens County, offering single homes. Nearby, large condominium complexes built along I-385 also have an impact on traffic flow at this intersection. Laurens County has requested that this intersection and the Exit 14 intersection (The Connexial Center and ZF Transmissions) of I-385 be included in long-term SC Department of Transportation enhancements. However, the department has just finished the gateway project, I-85 in Greenville, and is next committed to the I-26 - I-20 intersection (“malfunction junction”) in Columbia.

Laurens County Administrator Jon Caime told The Laurens Advertiser, “I’m proud that the City of Fountain Inn submitted the project. If we don’t have a plan to fix this, it’s going to stifle growth. What we’re doing is planning ahead.”

Last in the series: City of Clinton infrastructure, County sheriff’s office evidence storage facility, and County animal shelter improvements.